Eli Lilly in deal to supply COVID-19 treatments to low income countries

Eli Lilly and Co said on Thursday it had entered into an agreement with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation for potential supply of its experimental antibody treatments for COVID-19 to low and middle-income countries. As part of the deal, Lilly will make certain volumes of its antibody therapies available to lower-income countries prior to April 2021.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-10-2020 17:03 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 16:41 IST

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI



As part of the deal, Lilly will make certain volumes of its antibody therapies available to lower-income countries prior to April 2021. The company said its partners with which it is developing antibody therapies, including Canadian biotech company AbCellera Biologics Inc, had agreed to waive their royalties on the therapies distributed in low- and middle-income countries.

Data in September showed that Lilly's single antibody therapy, LY-CoV555, helped cut hospitalization and emergency room visits for COVID-19 patients. A dual-antibody combination also showed similar results on Wednesday. Lilly plans to seek U.S. emergency use authorization for that combination next month.

