Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK regulator seeks to review O2-Virgin deal

"Ultimately, this is a decision for the European Commission, but as the merger will only impact UK consumers – and any effects would only be felt after the end of the transition period – it is only right for the CMA to request it back," said Andrea Coscelli, head of the Competition and Markets Authority. A spokesman for Telefonica and Liberty Global said the companies had formally requested the European Commission to approve the merger of Virgin Media and O2 last week, while keeping the CMA and regulator Ofcom fully informed and engaged.

Reuters | Updated: 08-10-2020 17:04 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 17:04 IST
UK regulator seeks to review O2-Virgin deal

The British competition regulator has asked to review the merger between Liberty Global's Virgin Media and Telefonica's O2 instead of Brussels because any impact on consumers will be felt in the UK and after Brexit.

The two companies have agreed to merge their British businesses in a $38 billion deal that will pose much stronger competition to market leader BT. "Ultimately, this is a decision for the European Commission, but as the merger will only impact UK consumers – and any effects would only be felt after the end of the transition period – it is only right for the CMA to request it back," said Andrea Coscelli, head of the Competition and Markets Authority.

A spokesman for Telefonica and Liberty Global said the companies had formally requested the European Commission to approve the merger of Virgin Media and O2 last week, while keeping the CMA and regulator Ofcom fully informed and engaged. "We have made a compelling case to enable the European Commission to clear the transaction as soon as possible," he said.

"Transferring the case to the CMA will delay this process and our ability to press on with improving the UK's broadband and 5G infrastructure, whilst creating new jobs in the UK." He said the companies firmly believed the deal would bring substantial benefits to UK consumers and should be swiftly approved.

Also Read: Sport-British Olympians call on government to prioritise environment

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space and more

Olympics-IOC to look into claims of Belarus athletes' discrimination

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

First Lady Motsepe to participate in launch of 'Pink Room'

First Lady, Dr Tshepo Motsepe, will participate in the launch of the Kgatlamping Primary Pink Room safe space Initiative in Tembisa, Johannesburg.In her capacity as the South African Civil Society for Womens, Adolescents and Childrens Healt...

U.S. could adopt carbon tax under a Biden presidency -ex-Fed Chair Yellen

Former Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen said bipartisan concern over climate change could see the United States adopt a tax on carbon emissions, with the proceeds shared with households, if Democrat Joe Biden is elected President in Novem...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

U.S. President Donald Trump, still confined to the White House where he is being treated for COVID-19, planned more steps on Thursday to try to reinvigorate a re-election campaign hit hard by his handling of the pandemic.DEATHS AND INFECTIO...

Himachal: Governor, Chief Minister condole demise of former DGP Ashwani Kumar

Governor Bandaru Dattatreya and Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur condoled the demise of former Director General of Police DGP, Himachal Pradesh Ashwani Kumar. Ashwani Kumar died in his residence at Brockhurst, Shimla yesterday. He had also ser...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020