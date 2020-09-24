Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sport-British Olympians call on government to prioritise environment

Reuters | London | Updated: 24-09-2020 19:49 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 19:36 IST
Sport-British Olympians call on government to prioritise environment
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

More than 300 British Olympians have signed an open letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson calling on the government to prioritise tackling environmental issues in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Runner Mo Farah and former rower Steve Redgrave, who have a combined nine Olympic golds between them, were among the 310 past and present athletes to sign on behalf of the 'Champions of the Earth' movement.

Johnson has pledged that Britain should lead the way in a 'green recovery' from the damage to the economy caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that forced this year's Olympic Games in Tokyo to be delayed until 2021. "We can sit timidly in the pack, pretending we have no role to play in the unfolding race. Or, like the athletes we would have watched this summer, we can race to win," the letter said.

"We urge the government to act consistently with the recognised need for "urgent action" by developing a truly Green approach to recovery from the pandemic." The letter said the hosting of the COP27 summit and G7 presidency next year was an opportunity to take the lead in issues such as climate change and protecting habitats.

"The UK has a golden opportunity to show international leadership on the most important issue facing mankind." The letter called on the government to bring a "new truth" to the words of Sebastian Coe's speech at the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympics in which he said "One day we will tell our children and grandchildren that, when our time came, we did it right."

Amongst other athletes to sign the letter were former world champion distance runner Paula Radcliffe, double Olympic triathlon champion Alistair Brownlee, Beijing 400m winner Christine Ohuruogu and Britain's fastest ever female sprinter Dina Asher-Smith. Champions for Earth was founded by London 2012 Olympic canoe slalom champion Etienne Stott.

TRENDING

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Rick and Morty Season 5 updates, Emmy clip encourages fans to stay alert from Covid-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Primary healthcare focus area of govt: Kant

Primary healthcare is the governments focus area where it is taking steps to provide quality medical facilities at the grassroots level, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said on Thursday. &#160; &#160; &#160; In a virtual interaction with Pudu...

Poland's Kaczynski likely to join govt amid power struggle

Polands ruling party leader Jarosaw Kaczyski is likely to formally join the coalition government in order to end a power struggle among its members, a top party member said Thursday. Ryszard Terlecki, the Law and Justice leader in parliamen...

Sri Lanka suspends Japanese-funded rail project over costs

Sri Lanka has suspended a 1.5 billion Japanese-funded light rail project for the capital Colombo, citing financial problems, a government official said on Thursday. The project, meant to ease congestion in the city, was being financed throu...

UK is preparing human rights sanctions against Belarus

Britain is preparing sanctions on individuals allegedly involved in human rights violations in Belarus, working with the United States and Canada to hold President Alexander Lukashenko and his government to account. Foreign Secretary Domini...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020