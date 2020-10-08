Ayurveda tech platform NirogStreet raises USD 2mn funding

NirogStreet, a technology-led Ayurveda platform, on Thursday said it has raised USD 2 million (about Rs 14.6 crore) in funding led by Wavemaker Partners and Amand Ventures. Existing investor Spiral Ventures has also participated in the pre-series A funding round, a statement said. The startup will utilise the capital for deeper penetration, strengthen technology platform and digitise supply chain, it added.

The funds would also be used to strengthen the company's reach and offerings to the Ayurveda doctors, it said. "Ayurveda has huge potential to bring India on the centre stage of world healthcare. As a B2B2C technology-enabled and doctor-led platform, we are consistently streamlining the supply chain of Ayurvedic services and medicine, transforming it into a proper healthcare system by engaging and empowering Ayurveda doctors and clinics to create an experience that patients can trust," Ram N Kumar, founder of NirogStreet, said. He added that Ayurveda is the natural choice of Indians as it is deeply rooted in the country's culture and civilization. NirogStreet said it aims to expand its network of certified Ayurvedic clinics from 200 clinics to 5,000 clinics by 2022. It noted that 30 per cent of the doctors on its platform are from tier-I cities and remaining are from tier-II and -III cities.