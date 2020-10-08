NTC workers stage protest, demand re-opening of mills fully

The workers of National Textile Corporation (NTC) Mills on Thursday staged a sit-in protest in front of the mills seeking to re-open them fully after they were closed in the wake of the pandemic. The NTC has seven mills in Tamil Nadu with Coimbatore alone having five mills with a total strength of over 6,000 workers.

They were closed from April last and the workers were paid half the salary while the administrative staff got a full salary. Though the management had agreed to pay full salary to the workers, the payment was delayed putting the workers to hardship, AITUC sources said.

With mills re-opened partly a few days ago, the management was functioning with a few workers on a rotational basis due to which the workers were left with a financial burden, they said. Considering the plight of the workers and improved pandemic situation, the management should open the mills fully, they demanded.

Major trade unions like CITU, HMS, LPF, INTUC, and MLF have extended support to the workers who staged the agitation in front of the mills.