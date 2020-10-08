Left Menu
Development News Edition

Aptech unit inks pact with Vancouver Centre for Entertainment Arts

It added that students who have newly enrolled, are pursuing or have completed a foundation programme from either Arena Animation or MAAC recently will be eligible to apply at the CEA for a two-year advanced diploma course in Animation, VFX or Game Design, it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2020 18:28 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 18:28 IST
Aptech unit inks pact with Vancouver Centre for Entertainment Arts

Aptech Ltd on Thursday said its Malaysian subsidiary, AGLSM, has signed a partnership with Vancouver Centre for Entertainment Arts (CEA) at Langara College, Vancouver, Canada. As part of the partnership, students from Aptech's education brands – Arena Animation and Maya Academy of Advanced Cinematics (MAAC) - will get an opportunity to get an advanced international diploma from Vancouver CEA, a regulatory filing said. It added that students who have newly enrolled, are pursuing or have completed a foundation programme from either Arena Animation or MAAC recently will be eligible to apply at the CEA for a two-year advanced diploma course in Animation, VFX or Game Design, it added. The student would also be eligible to apply for a three-year post graduation work permit (PGWP) in Canada, it said. The partnership of Aptech Ltd with the CEA would also bring exclusive benefits to its students, including a reduction of 30 per cent on applicable tuition fees as a special scholarship, it added.

"According to PWC, Canadian Media and Entertainment revenue is expected to be USD 58 billion by 2023. Industry generates more than 40,000 jobs in Vancouver alone while the video gaming industry particularly is among the best in the world with around 50,000 employees," Aptech Managing Director and CEO Anil Pant said. Canada houses some of the world's top production houses and studios having delivered on some marquee and fine work of cinematic representation, he added.

"At Aptech across all our centres in India and globally, we aim to make our students not just job-ready but have a holistic career progression in place for students keen on seeking global exposure...We are confident that students will benefit from this partnership and we are happy to counsel and guide them end to end," he said. Peter Walsh, Campus Director at the CEA, said the two-year full time advanced diploma courses offered by the CEA provide a comprehensive coverage of core practical and artistic skills, and graduates from the CEA will be prepared for rewarding positions in the global creative arts/animation industries.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space and more

Olympics-IOC to look into claims of Belarus athletes' discrimination

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Bulgaria recalls its ambassador from Belarus-foreign minister

Bulgaria is recalling its ambassador to Belarus for consultations in solidarity with Lithuania and Poland, Bulgarian Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva said on Thursday. With this decision we are expressing our solidarity and support to o...

Soccer-Hollywood agency ICM Partners latest U.S firm to enter European football

Hollywood talent agency ICM Partners have purchased British sports agent Jonathan Barnetts company Stellar Group, the two firms announced on Thursday in the latest indication of growing American business interest in European soccer.Stellar,...

Strict COVID-19 lockdowns may speed up economic recovery - IMF

Early lockdowns in an epidemic can substantially reduce infections, and policymakers should be wary of lifting them to jumpstart their economies when infections remain high, the International Monetary Fund said on Thursday. The COVID-19 pan...

Bank rules force staff to turn off NHS COVID-19 tracing app at work

Branch staff at some of Britains biggest banks say rules that require them to store phones in lockers while at work are putting them at undue risk of COVID-19 from colleagues and customers, as they cannot use the countrys tracing app. Lloyd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020