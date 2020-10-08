Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU calls on Western Balkans to create single economic area

A European Union commissioner on Thursday urged the countries of the Western Balkans to create a single economic area to better feel the benefits of the bloc's investment plans.

PTI | Pristina | Updated: 08-10-2020 18:37 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 18:37 IST
EU calls on Western Balkans to create single economic area

A European Union commissioner on Thursday urged the countries of the Western Balkans to create a single economic area to better feel the benefits of the bloc's investment plans. Oliver Varhelyi, the EU commissioner who oversees issues surrounding the bloc's enlargement, was in Kosovo as part of a tour of the Balkans. He urged Kosovo to “speed up the reforms because these investments go hand in hand with the reform efforts.” The EU this week approved a 9 billion-euro (USD 10.58 billion) package of grants for the Western Balkan countries through 2027.

Varhelyi said they are “in coordination with our international financial institution partners to create an additional 20 billion euros (USD 23.5 billion) in guarantees for the region.” The sum would amount to a third of the region's GDP, and the EU expects it to boost the economy by three to four percent. “It is crucial to have a single economic area in the Balkans, because these investments will only bring the benefits if these investments work regionally,” Varhelyi said at a news conference with Kosovar Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti.

“The economic investment plan can be a game changer for the region. It can change significantly the landscape of this region within four to five years,” he said. The bloc wants to see further progress on issues relating to the rule of law, corruption, judiciary reform and better public administration.

Western Balkan countries are at different stages of EU membership: Serbia and Montenegro have already started negotiating some chapters of the final deal, while Albania and North Macedonia have been given the green light to start talks. Kosovo and Bosnia-Herzegovina have signed a Stabilization and Association Agreement, the first step in the path to membership. Varhelyi said he saw progress in the Kosovo-Serbia talks on normalising their ties and welcomed the United States renewed interest in the process.

He said many of the EU plans and those of the United States converged. U.S. President Donald Trump's administration has been working to normalise relations between Serbia and Kosovo and in September Serbian President Aleksander Vucic and Kosovo Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti signed a deal at the White House that aims to normalise economic relations.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space and more

Olympics-IOC to look into claims of Belarus athletes' discrimination

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Bulgaria recalls its ambassador from Belarus-foreign minister

Bulgaria is recalling its ambassador to Belarus for consultations in solidarity with Lithuania and Poland, Bulgarian Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva said on Thursday. With this decision we are expressing our solidarity and support to o...

Soccer-Hollywood agency ICM Partners latest U.S firm to enter European football

Hollywood talent agency ICM Partners have purchased British sports agent Jonathan Barnetts company Stellar Group, the two firms announced on Thursday in the latest indication of growing American business interest in European soccer.Stellar,...

Strict COVID-19 lockdowns may speed up economic recovery - IMF

Early lockdowns in an epidemic can substantially reduce infections, and policymakers should be wary of lifting them to jumpstart their economies when infections remain high, the International Monetary Fund said on Thursday. The COVID-19 pan...

Bank rules force staff to turn off NHS COVID-19 tracing app at work

Branch staff at some of Britains biggest banks say rules that require them to store phones in lockers while at work are putting them at undue risk of COVID-19 from colleagues and customers, as they cannot use the countrys tracing app. Lloyd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020