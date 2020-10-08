Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rly Board strength reduced by almost 15 pc, 24 posts transferred to Northern Rlys

In a bid to streamline the Railway Board, the strength of the ten organised services in the apex rail body will be reduced by around 15 per cent from the present 160 to 137, with the reduction of 24 posts, according to an order issued by the Railways.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2020 20:21 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 20:21 IST
Rly Board strength reduced by almost 15 pc, 24 posts transferred to Northern Rlys

In a bid to streamline the Railway Board, the strength of the ten organised services in the apex rail body will be reduced by around 15 per cent from the present 160 to 137, with the reduction of 24 posts, according to an order issued by the Railways. Senior level as well as mid-level officials on these identified posts will be transferred to the Northern Railways which serves the states of Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and the union territories of Chandigarh and Delhi. In an order issued on September 30, the Railway Board said the move is aimed at rationalization of posts of Organized Railway Services in the Board's office.

“As approved by the minister of railways, sanction of Ministry of Railways is hereby accorded to transfer the following gazetted posts of Organized Railway Services Cadres, along with the incumbents, from Railway Board to Northern Railway,” the order stated. The posts to be transferred to Northern Railways are from across railway cadres -- five from IRSE, four from IRTS, two from IRAS, four from IRSME, two each from IRSEE, IRSS and IRSSE, one from IRPFS and one post from the general cadre.

Soon after Railway Minister Piyush Goyal took charge, he had instructed that the strength of the Board be reviewed to bring in more transparency and efficiency in its working. Last year in November, in a long-pending move aimed at enhancing efficiency, the strength of the Railway Board was cut down from 200 to around 160 with director-level officials and above transferred to the zones. “After incorporating these changes, the strength of the 10 organised services in Railway Board will be reduced from 160 to 136. There will be a reduction of 24 posts in the Railway Board,” the order stated.

The recommendation to rightsize the Railway Board was first mooted in 2000 by the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government. The move was also part of Goyal's 100-day agenda.

It was also recommended by the Bibek Debroy Committee on Indian Railways in 2015. The panel said in its report that the Indian Railways' centralised structure and departmentalisation was adversely affecting the railways' work culture and narrowing its approach to department-specific goals.

"It has always been seen that the railways, including the Railway Board, was overstaffed. This was adversely affecting the efficiency of the organisation," a senior official said. “It's a process every growing organization undertakes frequently. Railways is on a fast path of transformation. Streamlining is a constant process of rationalisation of organisational objectives and resources. It's a hallmark of a vibrant organization,” said Railway spokesperson DJ Narain.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space and more

Olympics-IOC to look into claims of Belarus athletes' discrimination

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Italy tops 4,000 daily coronavirus cases for first time since mid-April

Italy has registered 4,458 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Thursday, the first time the country has exceeded 4,000 cases in a single day since mid-April. There were also 22 COVID-related deaths...

Two U.S. Republican senators push back against more airline aid

Two U.S. Republican senators pushed back against proposals to provide cash grants for airlines, saying there are still unused federal loans for the sector and that no other Fortune 500 companies have received taxpayer-funded grants. U.S. ai...

Israel signs deal with Jordan to open airspace - transport ministry

Israel has signed an aviation agreement with Jordan that will allow flights from the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain to fly through Israeli airspace, it said on Thursday.The deal had been discussed for years, but the neighbors were only ab...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street advances, crude gains as investors await stimulus progress

U.S. and world stocks advanced and crude prices gained ground on Thursday in anticipation of further progress in stimulus negotiations. Reports that U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the White House could hammer out a 25-billion rescue pa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020