Rly Board strength reduced by almost 15 pc, 24 posts transferred to Northern Rlys

In a bid to streamline the Railway Board, the strength of the ten organised services in the apex rail body will be reduced by around 15 per cent from the present 160 to 137, with the reduction of 24 posts, according to an order issued by the Railways. Senior level as well as mid-level officials on these identified posts will be transferred to the Northern Railways which serves the states of Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and the union territories of Chandigarh and Delhi. In an order issued on September 30, the Railway Board said the move is aimed at rationalization of posts of Organized Railway Services in the Board's office.

“As approved by the minister of railways, sanction of Ministry of Railways is hereby accorded to transfer the following gazetted posts of Organized Railway Services Cadres, along with the incumbents, from Railway Board to Northern Railway,” the order stated. The posts to be transferred to Northern Railways are from across railway cadres -- five from IRSE, four from IRTS, two from IRAS, four from IRSME, two each from IRSEE, IRSS and IRSSE, one from IRPFS and one post from the general cadre.

Soon after Railway Minister Piyush Goyal took charge, he had instructed that the strength of the Board be reviewed to bring in more transparency and efficiency in its working. Last year in November, in a long-pending move aimed at enhancing efficiency, the strength of the Railway Board was cut down from 200 to around 160 with director-level officials and above transferred to the zones. “After incorporating these changes, the strength of the 10 organised services in Railway Board will be reduced from 160 to 136. There will be a reduction of 24 posts in the Railway Board,” the order stated.

The recommendation to rightsize the Railway Board was first mooted in 2000 by the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government. The move was also part of Goyal's 100-day agenda.

It was also recommended by the Bibek Debroy Committee on Indian Railways in 2015. The panel said in its report that the Indian Railways' centralised structure and departmentalisation was adversely affecting the railways' work culture and narrowing its approach to department-specific goals.

"It has always been seen that the railways, including the Railway Board, was overstaffed. This was adversely affecting the efficiency of the organisation," a senior official said. “It's a process every growing organization undertakes frequently. Railways is on a fast path of transformation. Streamlining is a constant process of rationalisation of organisational objectives and resources. It's a hallmark of a vibrant organization,” said Railway spokesperson DJ Narain.