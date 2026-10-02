DIARY-Political and General News Events from October 2

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FRIDAY, OCTOBER 2 MUNICH – 200th Munich Oktoberfest (To Oct 04)

GUATEMALA CITY - Taiwan Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung visits Guatemala for ​meetings with Foreign Minister Carlos Ramiro Martinez Alvarado and other government officials (final day) REYKJAVIK - Joint Expeditionary Force defence ministers' meeting in Reykjavik (final day)

LUXEMBOURG – ‌EU Justice and ​Home Affairs Council (final day) HELSINKI - Lithuanian Minister of Foreign Affairs Kęstutis Budrys will visit Helsinki and meet Minister for Foreign Affairs Elina Valtonen

SKOPJE - President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen visits North Macedonia on her tour of the Western Balkans HELSINKI – Helsinki Security Forum (To Oct 04)

HELSINKI, Finland - Moldovan President Maia Sandu pays a working visit to Finland at the invitation of Finnish President Alexander Stubb, holds talks in Helsinki and participates in the opening session of the Helsinki Security Forum MONACO - Italian President Sergio Mattarella visits Monaco for talks with Prince Albert II during the first state visit to the Principality by an Italian head of state (To Oct 03)

GUINEA - 68th anniversary ‌of independence from France GLOBAL - International Day of Non-Violence

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, OCTOBER 3

LATVIA - Latvian Parliament Election - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 4 VIRTUAL - OPEC+ members Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria and Oman hold a monthly meeting to review global oil market conditions and compliance with voluntary production adjustments.

BRAZIL - Brazilian Chamber of Deputies Election BRAZIL - Brazilian Federal Senate Election

BRAZIL - Brazilian Presidency Election BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA - Bosnia and Herzegovina Presidency Election

BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA - Bosnia and Herzegovina House of Representatives Election LONDON - The OPEC+ JMMC will meet to discuss market conditions and production data.

The Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) comprises Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Nigeria, Algeria and Venezuela. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, OCTOBER 5 NEW DELHI - Switzerland's President Guy Parmelin is set to pay a state visit to India (To Oct 7)

HELSINKI - The King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain, accompanied by Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares, pay a state visit to Finland. (To Oct 07) GLOBAL - World Teachers' Day

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – 15th Death Anniversary of Apple co-founder, Steve Jobs. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 6 MANILA - ASEAN energy ministers, senior officials hold meetings. (To Oct 09)

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 7

SINGAPORE - Prime Minister of Thailand Anutin Charnvirakul speaks at a conference in Singapore - 1100 GMT SPLIT, Croatia - French President Macron attends the MED9 summit in Split, bringing together heads of state or government from EU countries to discuss regional priorities, European Council agenda, and adopt a joint declaration on resilience and security

GREECE - Greece hosts East ⁠Mediterranean gas forum in Athens. MOSCOW - ​20th anniversary of the murder of journalist Anna Politkovskaya

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 8

SINGAPORE - President of the Philippines Ferdinand Marcos Jr speaks at the Forbes conference in Singapore - 1230 GMT LUXEMBOURG - Eurozone finance ministers to discuss high energy prices, the EU's savings and investment union - 1200 GMT

GLOBAL - World Sight Day LUXEMBOURG – Eurogroup Meeting

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, OCTOBER 9

LUXEMBOURG - EU finance ministers meet in Luxembourg (0630 GMT). GLOBAL - World Post Day

LUXEMBOURG - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council CZECH REPUBLIC - Czech Senate Election

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, OCTOBER 10

GLOBAL - World Mental Health ⁠Day GLOBAL - World Day Against Death Penalty

FIJI – 56th anniversary of independence - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 11 - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, OCTOBER 12 LUXEMBOURG – EU Foreign Affairs Council

BALI – 24th anniversary of Bali bombings - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 13 GLOBAL - International Day for Natural Disaster Reduction

SAN JOSE, Chile – 16th anniversary of rescue of 33 Chilean miners trapped in a collapsed Andean mine. LUXEMBOURG – EU General Affairs Council

BANGKOK - Boards of Governors of the World Bank Group and IMF, Annual meetings. (To Oct 18) - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 15 BRUSSELS - European Council (To Oct 16)

GLOBAL - World Handwashing Day GLOBAL - International Day of Rural Women

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, OCTOBER 16

GLOBAL - World Food Day - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 17 GLOBAL - International Day for the Eradication of Poverty

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 18

JERUSALEM – 15th anniversary of release of Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit after more than five years of being held incommunicado by Hamas in the Gaza Strip. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, ⁠OCTOBER 19 COPENHAGEN - Vietnamese President To Lam and his spouse, Ngo Phuong Ly, will make a state visit to Denmark (To Oct 21)

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, OCTOBER 20

WINDSOR, England - Oman's Haitham bin Tariq visits United Kingdom to headline a three-day state visit hosted by King Charles III and Queen Camilla (To Oct 22) TRIPOLI – 15th anniversary of capture and killing of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 22

BRUSSELS - EU Informal meeting of trade ministers. (To Oct 23) SAUDI ARABIA – 15th death anniversary of Sultan bin Abdulaziz, who served as crown prince of the Kingdom from 2005 until his demise in 2011.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, OCTOBER 23

LIBYA – 15th ⁠anniversary of ​declaration of Libya's Liberation. VAN, Turkey – 15th anniversary of earthquake that killed more than 600 people and injured more than 4,000 others.

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 25

SOFIA - Bulgaria holds a presidential election. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 27 ISRAEL - Israeli Knesset Election

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 29

MANILA - ASEAN defense ministers hold an annual meeting with dialogue partners, dubbed as ADMM-Plus. OTTAWA - EU-Canada summit (To Oct 30)

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, OCTOBER 30

ATLANTA, United States - U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio hosts a G20 foreign ministers' meeting. (To Oct 31) - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 3 Guam - Guamanian Legislature election.

Guam - Guamanian Governor election. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 4 - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 5 MADRID - Presidents, heads of state gather in Madrid for the Iberoamerican Summit. (To Nov 05)

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 6

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 7

NEW ZEALAND - New Zealand holds a general ⁠election MONTEVIDEO - Pope Leo visits Uruguay (To Nov 08)

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 8

BUENOS AIRES - Pope Leo embarks on an official visit to Argentina (To Nov 11). - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 11 LIMA - Pope Leo visits Peru (To Nov 17).

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 12

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 13

MANILA - Leaders of ASEAN countries hold annual meetings in Manila (To Nov 15). - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 14 - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 15 - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, NOVEMBER ⁠16 - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 18 SHENZHEN, China - Russian President Vladimir Putin to lead a Russian delegation at APEC Summit in Shenzhen.

SHENZHEN, China - China hosts the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting in Shenzhen. (To Nov 19) - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 25 - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 26 - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, ‌NOVEMBER 29 LONDON - OPEC+ and OPEC are set to hold ministerial meetings on Sunday to decide on output policy.

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that ​Reuters will file a story based on the event.

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