Seva Yatris across 20 routes in four states hold Mega Swachhata Abhiyan, take cleanliness message to ground

The spirit of Seva took a visible and collective form across the Seva Sankalp Yatra routes on Friday as Seva Yatris across Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh began their day with a Mega Swachhata Abhiyan, turning cleanliness into a shared responsibility and taking the message of a Swachh Bharat directly to the ground. As per the official release, on a day associated with the national commitment to cleanliness, Seva Yatris across all 20 routes- 8 in Madhya Pradesh, 5 in Rajasthan, 2 in Chhattisgarh and 5 in Uttar Pradesh participated in cleanliness drives at different locations along their journeys.

The initiative brought together youth, local communities and public representatives in collective shramdaan, reinforcing the message that cleanliness is not merely a government programme but a people’s movement. The Swachhata Abhiyan witnessed participation from several prominent public representatives, including Chhattisgarh Minister OP Choudhary; Uttar Pradesh Ministers Rajni Tiwari and Suresh Kumar Khanna; former Minister Rajvardhan Singh; Madhya Pradesh leader Savitri Thakur; and Lok Sabha Member VD Sharma, among others.

The nationwide cleanliness effort also connected the Seva Sankalp Yatra with the larger vision of Swachh Bharat, which was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014, as a national movement for cleanliness and sanitation. Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) National President Hemang Joshi said, “Seva begins with responsibility towards our surroundings and our society. Today, on every Seva Sankalp Yatra route, our Seva Yatris began their day with Swachhata, reaffirming that cleanliness must become a habit and a collective responsibility. In 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji gave the nation the vision of Swachh Bharat and transformed cleanliness into a Jan Andolan. Today, our youth are carrying that spirit forward through action on the ground. The message from every route is clear: where there is Seva, there must also be Swachhata.”

The simultaneous cleanliness drives across the routes added a common purpose to the Yatra’s grassroots engagement, with Seva Yatris not only travelling through communities but actively contributing to them. The initiative reflects the Yatra’s broader approach of translating the idea of seva into tangible action through community participation, cleanliness, public engagement and social responsibility. With 20 routes moving simultaneously across four states, the Seva Sankalp Yatra continues to bring the spirit of service closer to people, with the Mega Swachhata Abhiyan giving the journey a common national message: Seva is not only about reaching people; it is also about taking responsibility for the places and communities we share. (ANI)