Meeting of 'Mecca Accord' committee in Saudi to focus on Houthi attacks, Pakistan says

Reuters | Updated: 02-10-2026 17:50 IST | Created: 02-10-2026 17:50 IST
Meeting of 'Mecca Accord' committee in Saudi to focus on Houthi attacks, Pakistan says

​An ​emergency meeting ‌of the strategic ​political defence committee ‌under the pact between Pakistan, Turkey and Saudi Arabia will ‌focus on Houthi attacks in ‌Saudi Arabia, Pakistan's foreign minister said on Friday. The ⁠meeting ​will ⁠be held next week, Foreign ⁠Minister Ishaq Dar told reporters.

The ​regional powers signed the "Mecca ⁠Joint Defence Agreement" in August, ⁠weeks ​before Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis launched attacks against Saudi ⁠Arabia.

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