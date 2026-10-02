Meeting of 'Mecca Accord' committee in Saudi to focus on Houthi attacks, Pakistan says

​An ​emergency meeting ‌of the strategic ​political defence committee ‌under the pact between Pakistan, Turkey and Saudi Arabia will ‌focus on Houthi attacks in ‌Saudi Arabia, Pakistan's foreign minister said on Friday. The ⁠meeting ​will ⁠be held next week, Foreign ⁠Minister Ishaq Dar told reporters.

The ​regional powers signed the "Mecca ⁠Joint Defence Agreement" in August, ⁠weeks ​before Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis launched attacks against Saudi ⁠Arabia.