Meeting of 'Mecca Accord' committee in Saudi to focus on Houthi attacks, Pakistan says
An emergency meeting of the strategic political defence committee under the pact between Pakistan, Turkey and Saudi Arabia will focus on Houthi attacks in Saudi Arabia, Pakistan's foreign minister said on Friday. The meeting will be held next week, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar told reporters.
The regional powers signed the "Mecca Joint Defence Agreement" in August, weeks before Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis launched attacks against Saudi Arabia.