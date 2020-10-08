Left Menu
Development News Edition

Snapdeal to kick off festive sale from Oct 16

Value-focused e-commerce marketplace Snapdeal on Thursday said its first sale of the festival season will run from October 16-20. E-commerce companies see a large chunk of their business coming in during the festive season and make significant investments ahead of time to ramp up their capacity.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2020 22:30 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 22:30 IST
Snapdeal to kick off festive sale from Oct 16

Value-focused e-commerce marketplace Snapdeal on Thursday said its first sale of the festival season will run from October 16-20. Snapdeal's larger rival, Walmart-owned Flipkart is slated to host its annual 'The Big Billion Days' sale from October 16-21. Amazon will hold its 'Great Indian Festival' from October 17 onwards, while online fashion retailer Myntra will hold its 'Big Fashion Festival' between October 16-22. Snapdeal's 'Kum Me Dum' sale selection is built around the choices indicated by more than 1.25 lakh participants across 92 cities, it said in a statement. The company can hold more sale events in late October and early November, it added. Snapdeal said it has worked closely with manufacturers to bring products for its customers at prices lower than last year. It added over 10,000 sellers in the last three months to increase its inventory of value priced merchandise, it added. "Snapdeal's focus this year is to offer a customised Diwali experience. That is why our Diwali sale selection is based on extensive users inputs. Through an expanded assortment and festive offers, our sellers have put together deals that will help buyers get more value for their spends this Diwali," Snapdeal said. Snapdeal will also launch dedicated themed e-stores including Navratri, Karva Chauth, Dhanteras, among others, to ease festive shopping, it added. Ahead of the festive sale, Snapdeal has also ramped up its logistics network by adding 25 new centres and plans to add more in coming weeks, the statement said. E-commerce companies see a large chunk of their business coming in during the festive season and make significant investments ahead of time to ramp up their capacity. The festive season sees players holding multiple sale events, timed around Dussehra and Diwali. Electronics, fashion and home furnishing are some of the categories that see huge demand during the festive season. A report by RedSeer estimates that festive sales this year are expected to almost double and touch USD 7 billion in gross merchandise value (GMV) as compared to USD 3.8 billion in the same period last year.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space and more

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

WHO reports record one-day increase in global coronavirus cases, up over 338,000

The World Health Organization reported a record one-day increase in global coronavirus cases on Thursday, with the total rising by 338,779 in 24 hours.The biggest increases were from India, the United States and Brazil, according to the age...

UN refugee agency condemns ‘brutal and callous’ killings in Burkina Faso

The 25 people all men were part of a group of 46 people, who were returning to their homes from the town of Pissila, hoping for improved security there. A twenty-sixth person, also a man, was seriously injured and left for dead by the att...

Tennis-Solid Kenin beats Kvitova to reach final in Paris

American fourth seed Sofia Kenin marched into her second Grand Slam final of the year with a commanding 6-4 7-5 victory against Czech Petra Kvitova at the French Open on Thursday. The Australian Open champion, who will face Polish teenager ...

Armenia says cathedral shelled in clashes with Azerbaijan

Armenia accused Azerbaijan on Thursday of shelling a historic cathedral in the separatist territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, where nearly two weeks of heavy fighting has killed hundreds of people. The Holy Savior Cathedral, also known as the Gh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020