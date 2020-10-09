Left Menu
Romania suspends flights from high-risk coronavirus countries

Romanian authorities said on Thursday they will suspend flights to and from high-risk countries to stem a sharp rise in new coronavirus infections. On Thursday, the government suspended flights from the countries on the list, except European Union states, Britain, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.

Romanian authorities said on Thursday they will suspend flights to and from high-risk countries to stem a sharp rise in new coronavirus infections. The number of infections in Romania rose by a record 3,130 in the past 24 hours, and the government has closed theatres, cinemas, indoor restaurants, bars and gaming halls in the capital Bucharest, with similar measures enforced by other cities.

Travellers from 49 high-risk countries will need to self-isolate for 10-14 days upon arrival, except those travelling for less than three days, who must have a negative coronavirus test. On Thursday, the government suspended flights from the countries on the list, except European Union states, Britain, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.

