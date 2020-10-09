Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kiwibank opens new Auckland corporate premises

Kiwibank CEO Steve Jurkovich said the name Te Kupenga, which means the fishing net, pays homage to the historical significance of the whenua, where the new building sits, as a bustling fishing hub and place of trade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 09-10-2020 09:31 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 09:31 IST
Kiwibank opens new Auckland corporate premises
Underlining Kiwibank’s commitment to a more sustainable Aotearoa we have also created this country’s first commercial building signs made from over 10,000 recycled single-use plastic bottles. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Kiwibank with local iwi Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei has officially opened its new Auckland corporate premises, Te Kupenga at 155 Fanshawe Street, in the Wynyard Quarter this morning (Friday 9 October).

Minister of Finance the Hon Grant Robertson and 2020 New Zealander of the Year Jennifer Ward-Lealand as well as representatives from Genesis Energy, Southern Cross, TradeMe and Regus which are other tenants of the building, were also special guests at the dawn blessing.

Kiwibank CEO Steve Jurkovich said the name Te Kupenga, which means the fishing net, pays homage to the historical significance of the whenua, where the new building sits, as a bustling fishing hub and place of trade.

"All these years later, and this place is still where people come together to innovate, conduct business and exchange ideas.

"Using a fishing net is a craft that takes time to learn, and requires collaboration, strategic thinking, maintenance, and patience, not dissimilar to Kiwibank's own journey to becoming a more sustainable bank.

"The idea of giving a person a fishing net so they can catch kai moana is aligned to Kiwibank's purpose of enabling more Kiwi to be better off, as well as being mindful of our own footprint and leaving something for the future," he said.

"Our move here also underlines our commitment to grow our presence in New Zealand's biggest city where we see plenty of opportunities to expand our base of small and medium-size business customers." The six-Green Star rated building will help the largest New Zealand-owned bank meet its sustainability targets particularly around energy usage which is a reduction of 30% from 2018 by 2022. In keeping with Auckland's move towards better public transport, including more cycling and scooting, there will be EV charging points for tenants and visitors, over 100 cycle parks, as well as plenty of changing facilities and showers.

Underlining Kiwibank's commitment to a more sustainable Aotearoa we have also created this country's first commercial building signs made from over 10,000 recycled single-use plastic bottles. Low wattage LEDs will provide energy-efficient illumination and at the end of their life, the signs' components can be recycled.

Kiwibank has also committed to a sustainable fit-out of the building by reusing materials from previous offices and what couldn't be reused has been donated, upcycled or recycled. New Zealand suppliers have been used where possible.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production started? What we know on cast & spoilers

Nokia outlines vision of ethical and sustainable 5G-enabled world

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

IMF allocates USD 17 million debt service relief to Rwanda

The International Monetary Fund IMF will provide a debt service relief of USD 16.9 million to Rwanda for six months, the organization said. After the initial relief of USD 11 million, this is the second time when the IMF has allocated the a...

GDP likely to contract 9.5 pc in FY'21: RBI

The Reserve Bank of India on Friday said the economy is likely to contract by 9.5 per cent in the current fiscal. GDP contracted 23.9 per cent in the first quarter of the fiscal, as per the estimates of the Central Statistics Office CSO.In ...

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Jurassic World' sequel production suspended after positive COVID-19 tests;

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Art star Gabriel Orozcos pandemic a screen-friendly opening and new introspectionThere was no formal opening or personal interaction with fans. Instead, Gabriel Orozco, the Mexican...

Soccer-AFC moves all East Asia Champions League games to Qatar

The Asian Football Confederation on Friday said it has moved all remaining Asian Champions League games for East zone sides to Qatar from Malaysia.The games, including remaining group matches, will now take place from Nov. 18 to Dec. 13 in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020