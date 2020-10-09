Zee Learn Limited Q4FY20 and FY20 results

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 9 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Highlights of Standalone Q4FY20 financial performance over Q3FY20 Operating Revenue increase 47.68 per cent at Rs 51.51 Cr in Q4FY20 v/s Rs 34.88 Cr in Q3FY20

EBIDTA increases 24.15 per cent at Rs 22.66 Cr in Q4FY20 v/s Rs 18.25 Cr in Q3FY20 PBT increases by 23.88 per cent at Rs 20.77 Cr in Q4FY20 v/s Rs 16.76 Cr in Q3FY20

PAT increases 29.24 per cent at Rs 16.38 Cr in Q4FY20 v/s Rs 12.68 Cr in Q3FY20 Highlights of Standalone FY20 financial performance over FY19

EBIDTA increases 7.34 per cent at Rs 100.46 Cr in FY20 v/s Rs 93.59 Cr in FY19 EBITDA % to Operating Revenue increases to 51.68 per cent in FY20 v/s 44.61 per cent in FY19

PAT increases by 11.22 per cent at Rs 68.62 Cr in FY20 v/s Rs 61.70 Cr in FY19 PAT % to Operating Revenue increases to 35.30 per cent in FY20 v/s 29.41 per cent in FY19

Highlights of Consolidated FY20 financial performance over FY19: EBIDTA increase 6.77 per cent at Rs 168.39 Cr in FY20 v/s Rs 157.71 Cr in FY19

EBITDA per cent to Operating Revenue increases to 32.71 per cent in FY20 v/s 30.49 per cent in FY19 Total Revenue increases 1.3 per cent at Rs 556.38 Cr in FY20 Cr v/s Rs 549.25 Cr in FY19

The Board of Directors at its meeting held today has approved and taken on record the unaudited consolidated financial results of Zee Learn Limited (ZLL) and its subsidiaries for the year ended March 31, 2020 and for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. "We are happy to announce our results for Q4FY20 and FY20. During the year we have seen good growth across all our business segments. Though the outbreak of COVID-19 in mid of March'20 marked an unprecedented disruption, the operating margins on the full year basis improved on the backdrop of strong performances during FY20. Despite significant challenges, Zee Learn team demonstrated the strength of its operating fundamentals by taking the torch of learning forward without disruption for its network that spans over 2000 centers in 800+ locations in the country," said Vikash Kumar Kar, Executive Director and CEO, Zee Learn Limited, while commenting on the business performance.

"The fallout of COVID-19 has been very challenging for the education sector and the rapid transition from classroom to the virtual space was not easy, however, we have been successful in meeting the pedagogical and cognitive needs of our students from the safety of their homes, by delivering and executing the blended learning resources and digital content curated by our seasoned academic professionals. We remain highly focused on cash flows and liquidity management and are confident that our broad portfolio of products/services with our ability to execute our commitments would help us navigate through the current economic uncertainties," Vikash Kumar Kar added. "Despite the issues due to the currently prevailing conditions, we are happy that the Company has posted decent results for Q4FY20 and FY20 through excellent management of our resources, cash and with the support of our business partners," said Rakesh Agarwal, CFO, Zee Learn Ltd., while commenting upon the financial performance.

Financial Highlights: Zee Learn Limited Standalone Financial Highlights: Zee Learn Limited Consolidated

Key Business Indicators Key Financial Indicators (Standalone)

Key Financial Indicators (Consolidated) Recent Recognitions for Zee Learn:

Zee Learn awarded as the "Most Desired Brand in Education" under the Diversified category, Feb 2020 Kidzee won the National Early Child playschool chain of the year award at the 10th Annual Indian Education Award 2020, Feb 2020

Zee Learn awarded Great Place to Work for the Financial Year Apr 2019 - Mar 2020 ZIMA featured in the Academic Insight's "Maharashtra's top 20 Educational Institute" issue, 2019

Mount Litera Zee School won Franchisor of the Year 2019 award by Franchise India Zee Learn recognized as Premier Franchise to Watch for in 2019 by Insights Success magazine, Oct 2019

Zee Learn recognised for its outstanding contribution to quality education in India by Business Vision Magazine, Nov 2019 Kidzee wins the award for National Early Child Playschool Chain of the year 2019 by Franchise India

MLZS wins the award for National K12 School Chain of the Year 2019 by Franchise India. Zee Learn wins the award for Dream Companies to work for in Education Sector 2019 by World HRD Congress

Kidzee wins the award for leading brand of the Year 2018 - Preschools by WCRC MLZS wins the award for leading brand of the Year 2018 - Schools by WCRC

Zee Learn has been awarded Franchisor of the year 2018 by Franchise India MLSI Awarded Great Place to Study by Forbes Marquee Magazine, Oct 2018

MLZS Awarded Great Place to Study by Forbes Marquee Magazine, Oct 2018 Luminosity - Learning Management System Portal for MLZS wins award by IDC Insight Awards, 2018

Kidzee wins awards for Most Admired Preschool Brand 2018 - by White Page International