Lakshmi Vilas Bank shares jump over 16 pc after non-binding merger offer from Clix Capital

Lakshmi Vilas Bank on Thursday said it has received a non-binding offer from Aion-backed Clix Group for a merger. The old-generation Chennai-based private sector bank, which has been on the lookout for an investor and capital for long, was jolted on September 25 when its shareholders voted out seven directors of its board, including CEO S Sundar and promoters K R Pradeep and N Saiprasad.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2020 11:11 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 11:11 IST
Shares of Lakshmi Vilas Bank jumped over 16 per cent in early trade on Friday after the private sector lender said it has received a non-binding offer from non-banking finance firm Clix Group for a merger. The stock zoomed 16 per cent to Rs 20.65 on the BSE.

At the NSE, it gained 16.29 per cent to Rs 20.70. Lakshmi Vilas Bank on Thursday said it has received a non-binding offer from Aion-backed Clix Group for a merger.

The old-generation Chennai-based private sector bank, which has been on the lookout for an investor and capital for long, was jolted on September 25 when its shareholders voted out seven directors of its board, including CEO S Sundar and promoters K R Pradeep and N Saiprasad. Following this, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) appointed a three-member team to run the bank under Meeta Makhan as chairperson and Shakti Sinha and Satish Kumar Kalra as members.

In an exchange filing on Thursday, the bank's Chief Financial Officer K Hariharan said, "further to the process of considering and evaluating the proposed amalgamation with Clix Capital Services, Clix Finance and Clix Housing Finance, we are glad to inform that the bank has received an indicative non-binding offer from the Clix Group." The Clix Group is backed by private equity major Aion Capital..

