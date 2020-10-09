Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hexa signs Vaani Kapoor as brand ambassador and forays into modular kitchen

After a good success in kitchen hardware and accessories Hexa launched modular kitchen with Vaani Kapoor as its brand ambassador with TVC. This will help Hexa to be a one brand solution of complete range of premium modular kitchen to its customers.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 09-10-2020 13:02 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 13:02 IST
Hexa signs Vaani Kapoor as brand ambassador and forays into modular kitchen
Vaani Kapoor's glamorous look while shooting for Hexa Kitchens. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 9 (ANI/BusinessWire India]: After a good success in kitchen hardware and accessories Hexa launched modular kitchen with Vaani Kapoor as its brand ambassador with TVC. This will help Hexa to be a one brand solution of complete range of premium modular kitchen to its customers. "I am happy to be associated with Hexa hardware and accessories, a brand, which aims at providing a whole new experience of premium modular kitchens to its customers. I look forward to our collaboration," said Vaani Kapoor talented, vivacious and stunning youth icon.

"We choose Vaani as she got youth connect with style and glamour same as our kitchens which are appealing and luxurious," said Vivek Tyagi, Director, Hexa Wood Pvt Ltd, on this association. "Hexa wants to give its customer the whole new experience in kitchen segment under one roof. Already our kitchen hardware doing very well in Indian retail market now we want to give our customers choice of premium modular kitchen so they do not have to go anywhere. Right now, customer buy hardware of other company and hire carpenter which does not give good experience hence dissatisfaction and if he hires kitchen brand, they ask for jaw dropping price. Hence, we want to bridge this gap. We are also introducing RTA cabinets (Ready to Assemble) in which customers just have to buy cabinets and put it in their kitchen on their own or with the help of our Carpenter Network," he further added.

Hexa right now entering the tier-1 and 2 markets through franchise model with their premium range of modular kitchen and in tier-3 they will be associating with interior designers and architects or even existing modular kitchen store to be a part of Hexa. According to them experience of getting a modular kitchen is not good in tier 2 and 3 so with the help of professional architects and interior designers they will address this issue. They have already started inviting and associating with architects and interior designer from pan India to be a part of Hexa growth.

"We are evolving ourselves to be a best modular kitchen brand in the country as well as internationally, we already exporting our kitchens to USA, Middle East and Australian markets with good response and in India we have good associations with builders for the project work. On the other hand, we are developing a global web portal which will cater our global as well as Indian B2B clients," said Vivek Tyagi, about Hexa future plans. "Hexa Kitchens making its full effort to reach to its customer as they have made stunning TV commercial which you will see soon on TV."

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production started? What we know on cast & spoilers

Mary Ann Shadd Cary turns 197, Google doodle on anti-slavery activist, journalist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Over 1,800 students, staff at north England universities test positive

More than 1,800 students and staff from universities across the north-east of England, currently under tougher localised lockdowns, tested positive for coronavirus over the past week. Newcastle University said 1,003 students and 12 members ...

HAL employee arrested for supplying aircraft info to Pak's ISI

A Hindustan Aeronautics Limited HAL employee has been arrested for supplying fighter aircraft info to Pakistans Inter-Services Intelligence ISI agency, Maharashtra police said on Friday. The man was supplying secret information about Indian...

Lebanon's Sunni leader Hariri urges revival of French plan

Lebanons leading Sunni Muslim politician, former premier Saad al-Hariri, called for the restoration of a French plan to lift the nation out of its worst financial crisis since its 1975-1990 civil war.Former colonial power France, which has ...

China says highly concerned about openness, safety of foreign investment in UK market

The Chinese foreign ministry said on Friday China was highly concerned about the openness and safety of foreign investment in the British market, after a British parliamentary committee accused Huawei of colluding with the Chinese state. So...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020