Hexa signs Vaani Kapoor as brand ambassador and forays into modular kitchen

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 9 (ANI/BusinessWire India]: After a good success in kitchen hardware and accessories Hexa launched modular kitchen with Vaani Kapoor as its brand ambassador with TVC. This will help Hexa to be a one brand solution of complete range of premium modular kitchen to its customers. "I am happy to be associated with Hexa hardware and accessories, a brand, which aims at providing a whole new experience of premium modular kitchens to its customers. I look forward to our collaboration," said Vaani Kapoor talented, vivacious and stunning youth icon.

"We choose Vaani as she got youth connect with style and glamour same as our kitchens which are appealing and luxurious," said Vivek Tyagi, Director, Hexa Wood Pvt Ltd, on this association. "Hexa wants to give its customer the whole new experience in kitchen segment under one roof. Already our kitchen hardware doing very well in Indian retail market now we want to give our customers choice of premium modular kitchen so they do not have to go anywhere. Right now, customer buy hardware of other company and hire carpenter which does not give good experience hence dissatisfaction and if he hires kitchen brand, they ask for jaw dropping price. Hence, we want to bridge this gap. We are also introducing RTA cabinets (Ready to Assemble) in which customers just have to buy cabinets and put it in their kitchen on their own or with the help of our Carpenter Network," he further added.

Hexa right now entering the tier-1 and 2 markets through franchise model with their premium range of modular kitchen and in tier-3 they will be associating with interior designers and architects or even existing modular kitchen store to be a part of Hexa. According to them experience of getting a modular kitchen is not good in tier 2 and 3 so with the help of professional architects and interior designers they will address this issue. They have already started inviting and associating with architects and interior designer from pan India to be a part of Hexa growth.

"We are evolving ourselves to be a best modular kitchen brand in the country as well as internationally, we already exporting our kitchens to USA, Middle East and Australian markets with good response and in India we have good associations with builders for the project work. On the other hand, we are developing a global web portal which will cater our global as well as Indian B2B clients," said Vivek Tyagi, about Hexa future plans. "Hexa Kitchens making its full effort to reach to its customer as they have made stunning TV commercial which you will see soon on TV."

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)