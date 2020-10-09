Hero MotoCorp launches 24x7 roadside assistance program for customers

Two-wheeler market leader Hero MotoCorp on Friday said it has launched a 24x7 roadside assistance (RSA) program for its customers across the country. The RSA can be accessed through a toll-free number or the Hero Customer App to get a variety of services including on-call support, repair on spot, tow to the nearest Hero workshop, fuel delivery in case of fuel run-out, flat tyre support, battery jump start, on-demand accidental assistance and key retrieval support.

Customers can enroll for the RSA program through their nearest Hero MotoCorp authorised channel-partner at an inaugural annual subscription fee of Rs 350, the company said in a statement. Commenting on the launch of the programme, Hero MotoCorp said it is "constantly engaged in providing superior value to its customers through its products and services. With this latest convenience service, Hero customers will be able to ride across the country without any worries." The company is also organising a mega service carnival for its customers across the country at authorised Hero customer touch points at more than 6,000 locations till October 10, 2020.

Customers can avail of discount on service labour charges, free washing, polishing, nitrogen filling besides exchange offers upto Rs 3,000 on new vehicle purchase, it added..