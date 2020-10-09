Left Menu
Development News Edition

Introducing Woovly 2.0 - A social commerce app for brand-tagged UGC

As the COVID-19 pandemic has changed our way of life, both at work and at home, most businesses have changed their current ways to adapt to the current market environment.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2020 16:05 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 16:05 IST
Introducing Woovly 2.0 - A social commerce app for brand-tagged UGC
Woovly Click Tag Earn. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], October 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): As the COVID-19 pandemic has changed our way of life, both at work and at home, most businesses have changed their current ways to adapt to the current market environment. Woovly, a successful start-up, which earlier was a one-of-its-kind adventure experience-platform where one could create a bucket list for themselves, or be a part of similar communities, has now redefined itself, matching pace with the new normal.

The platform revamped its format, considering the pandemic and its ongoing consequences and redefined its identity as a social commerce platform which helps users to shop instantly via AI-driven brand-tagged user generated content. Woovly, the social commerce platform combines Discovery, Shopping, and Purchasing into one seamless customer journey that starts and ends on the social 'shoppable' content.

While the social commerce app focusses on Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle, DIY etc., users download the Android app and create their profile page that curates' photos/videos of clothing ensembles based on their favorite brands. From there, they can upload photos/videos of their own outfits and accessories - with tags that link to the brands they love and share information on where to buy them - or peruse the platform's other content to shop themselves.

Their uploaded content generates loyalty points with the brands they wear, so that they can redeem their "Social Credits" they're putting on the app. Users can sort by Brand, Retail or Category, and the Technology tracks data from the product images, videos, user-clicks and interactions. Using Artificial Intelligence, the Woovly app has been trained to automatically recognize Clothing and Fashion accessories in an uploaded picture or a video, making the users' brand-tagging process easy.

As per experts, the market research data confirms that the social commerce sector will grow to USD 100 billion from the current USD 1 billion by 2025 in India. These numbers are on the top of the existing e-commerce which will aggravate to USD 200 billion opportunities by 2025. Thus, reinventing Woovly while giving it a brand-identification context seems to be a new path leading it to success as the platform simultaneously supports content creators and artists.

Since July 2020, Woovly has seen a surge in the number of users, content and brands. There has been 200k+ brand-tagged user generated content via 2.6 plus million users. Some of the globally renowned brands being Nike, ZARA, SUGAR Cosmetics, CROCS, among many such. All the tags generated by the users' content is what makes them "SHOPPABLE". Woovly has kickstarted its revenue with an annualized run rate of Rs 6 Crores.

Along with the globally famous brands, Woovly has collaborated with 30 plus Direct-to-Customer (D2C) brands. By March 2021, Woovly is looking forward to partner with at-least 500 plus D2C brands, and help them generate leads and sales through its AI-driven Brand-tagged user-generated content. Woovly has raised USD 2.5 million in the pre-series A round from SOSV - VC fund based from New Jersey and Duane Park, family office in India.

"The breakthrough idea of social commerce via AI driven brand tagged UGC is consumer-to-consumer-to-brand (C2C2B), rather than just another way of conducting B2C commerce," said Venkat, CEO, Woovly, while commenting on the relaunch. "Here we have, one user who inspires the other to shop socially, all at one click. Woovly empowers everyday users to be rewarded for the content they create, and share while serving as free influencers for their favorite brands, and products," said Neha Suyal, CTO & COO, Woovly, speaking about the features.

With this new pivot, the team at Woovly is all geared up to capture their market share of the next USD100 Billion market opportunity in the Social Commerce space. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Also Read: Science News Roundup: Virus-hunting trio win Nobel for hepatitis C discovery; Musk's SpaceX wins Pentagon award for missile tracking satellites and more

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Mary Ann Shadd Cary turns 197, Google doodle on anti-slavery activist, journalist

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production started? What we know on cast & spoilers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Stimulus hopes lift futures, S&P 500 set for second straight weekly gain

U.S. stock index futures rose on Friday, setting the SP 500 up for its second weekly gain in a row as hopes for more fiscal aid boosted optimism against the backdrop of political uncertainty ahead of the presidential election.After stalling...

Commercial buildings cannot be developed on waste management sites: NGT

The National Green Tribunal Friday rejected a plea filed by&#160;Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation DSIIDC seeking review of its order that&#160;commercial buildings cannot be developed on sites available for ...

Heavy rainfall likely in parts of east coast, Karnataka and Telangana on Oct 11-12: IMD

A low-pressure area formed over north Andaman Sea is likely to intensify into a depression and move towards the east coast, bringing heavy rainfall from Odisha to Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka and Telangana on Sunday and Monday, the IMD has ...

Elgar case: Fr Stan Swamy gets judicial remand till Oct 23

A special NIA court here on Friday remanded 82-year-old human rights activist Father Stan Swamy, arrested in connection with the Elgar Parishad-alleged Maoist links case, in judicial custody till October 23. He was arrested by the National ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020