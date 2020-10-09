J Kesavardhanan - Founder & CEO of K7 Computing, Wins Entrepreneur of the Year Award 2020 from The Times of India

CHENNAI, India, Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- K7 Computing, a global major in cybersecurity, announced today that its Founder and CEO, J Kesavardhanan, has won the Entrepreneur of the Year Award 2020 from The Times of India in the Cybersecurity category. The Times of India's Entrepreneur of The Year award is a celebration of the spirit of entrepreneurship and a salute to the exceptional achievements of Indian entrepreneurs.

Speaking on the award, Mr. Kesavardhanan remarked, "I founded K7 Computing 28 years ago with a dream, a great deal of optimism, and a firm belief that Indians could create world-class cybersecurity products. Now with more than 25 million users across 100 countries, I am both happy that my dream has come true and determined that this is merely the beginning of what we can achieve. I am delighted that The Times of India has honoured me with the Entrepreneur of The Year award which is not just a testament to the growth we have achieved, but also a reflection of my contribution to the society." About K7 Computing K7 Computing is a global provider of leading IT security solutions for enterprises and consumers. Incorporated in 1991, K7 Computing has its registered office in Chennai and a strong presence in all Indian states. With more than 20,000 channel partners, K7 Computing is protecting more than 25 million customers worldwide against the threats to their IT environment. K7 Computing has always believed in offering completely indigenous security products to its users worldwide. The recent notification from the Indian Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) on procurement of 100% indigenous cyber security products establishes K7 Computing as the only Indian player to comply with the Public Procurement Order 2018 for Cyber Security Products. K7 Computing was accepted as the first Indian anti-virus company in Japan, partnering with Source Next to distribute K7 Total Security under the name 'Virus Security Zero'. Source Next Corporation is Japan's top-most domestic PC software seller with access to more than 25,000 retail shelves across the country. The widely acclaimed product commands a major market share in the retail segment in Japan. K7 Computing has been certified with ISO 9001:2015 & 27001:2013 for Quality & Risk Management. For further information visit www.k7computing.com