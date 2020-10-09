Left Menu
K8 School launches 'Surakshit Bharat, Sashakt Bharat' scholarship program

K8 School, India's first accredited online school, has launched a scholarship program to support parents and learners, citing COVID-19 as the reason behind this move. This announcement from K8 School comes at a time when parents around the country continue to face challenges regarding payment of full fees to schools and most schools struggle with economic challenges as well.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2020 16:18 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 16:18 IST
K8 School - Surakshit Bharat, Sashakt Bharat. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], October 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): K8 School, India's first accredited online school, has launched a scholarship program to support parents and learners, citing COVID-19 as the reason behind this move. This announcement from K8 School comes at a time when parents around the country continue to face challenges regarding payment of full fees to schools and most schools struggle with economic challenges as well. K8 School is currently enrolling learners from Early-kindergarten to Grade 8. K8 School is accredited by Cognia, the world's largest school accreditor with about 40,000 schools in 85 countries and a legacy of over 125 years in accreditation and quality-improvement. K8 School is the first and only accredited school of its kind in India right now.

"With the mission to support Central & State Government vision, schools, parents and most importantly learners, at a time when COVID-19 has created new economic challenges for everyone, K8 School has decided to offer scholarships to as many learners as we can under a new initiative, 'Surakshit Bharat, Sashakt Bharat'. The initiative has 3 broad missions. One, it is going to ensure that continuity of learning is maintained in an affordable and safe environment. Two, online education and support is in harmony with the guidelines prescribed in New Education Policy, 2020 and hence the initiative aims to support the mission of Government of India to provide good school education to each and every learner. And three, we have designed an online learning system keeping in mind what many learners around the world have the privilege of accessing, thus committing this initiative to bring quality school education to children in the comfort of their homes through their devices. At K8 School we have begun by providing an online kindergarten school, online primary school and online middle school accredited by the world's largest accreditor and thus conforming to international norms and standards. Further details on the initiative are available on our web portal K8school.com. We thank all parents for their warm response over the last month or so and encourage each and every parent to go to our website and apply for a scholarship for their child. This is the best time to invest time, energy and resources in educating the young learners of our country," said Sharad Bhatia, Co-founder & CEO, K8 School, in a statement. As a part of Unlock 5, the Ministry of Education, Government of India has also released fresh guidelines for States, UTs on reopening of schools from October 15. However, it is yet to be seen how well the schools will be able to follow further guidelines issued by respective States and UTs. With the number of daily Corona-positive cases in India still the highest in the world and a preventive vaccine still seemingly far, parents may also be reluctant and cautious in sending their children to schools. Online schools, such as K8 School, bypass such challenges and concerns.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

