JAIPUR WATCH COMPANY UNVEILS ITS LATEST CREATION: THE HARMONY COLLECTION

October 09, 2020, Delhi: Jaipur Watch Company, India’s only bespoke watch manufacturer unveils its latest limited edition watch this festive season—the Harmony Collection’s ‘Jump Hour Watch’, a unique timepiece that has a “hour window” instead of the “hour hand”!

October 09, 2020, Delhi: Jaipur Watch Company, India’s only bespoke watch manufacturer unveils its latest limited edition watch this festive season—the Harmony Collection’s ‘Jump Hour Watch’, a unique timepiece that has a “hour window” instead of the “hour hand”! Unlike the traditional watch, where the hour hand sweeps the dial, this distinctive creation has a disc behind a tiny window on the dial that ‘jumps’ to indicate the hour accurately when the minute hand touches 12 (60 minutes). This royal blue heirloom has an enameled blue dial, with the hour window placed right at the top. It has one long hand that sweeps the dial indicating the minutes and a sub dial displaying a tiny second hand. This mechanism is based on a modified automatic movement, with a power reserve of 40 hours. Part of the complexity of creating a jump hour movement is the regulation of power that is transferred to the hour disc. Priced at INR 50, 000, this elegant timepiece with a steel case, chrome finish, special lugs and a 'quick-release' strap comes wrapped exquisitely in a Jaipur Watch Company Signature Case with an exclusive embossed back and is available in 2 sizes (46mm for men and 40mm unisex size). Speaking on the launch, Founder & CEO, Mr. Gaurav Mehta said, “The Jump Hour Watches first caught everyone’s fancy along with the Art Deco movement in the 1920’s, but actually goes way back to the 18th century. We are excited to introduce an interesting version of this in India. We have worked on keeping it simple and stylish and have created only 100 units of this limited edition timepiece. In short I would say it is “Minimalistic magnificence” personified!” He further added, “ To make this festive season really exciting, the first 15 customers to purchase this watch will get an additional personalization service, wherein they can get theirs or the name/signature of a loved one on the dial of the watch! What a perfect way to spread the love and warmth—a perfect gift! A ‘Made in India’ brand, Jaipur Watch Company, is steeped in the age-old craftsmanship traditions of Jaipur and its history of regal lifestyle even as it leverages the technology evolution that is changing the business of watchmaking. With a workshop and factory in Bengaluru, the brand, whose inception was with pre-British era coins, has now scaled up to introduce several unique design ideas. The brand works with well-established craftsmanship techniques like guilloche, besides painstakingly crafting a range of gold bespoke watches. JWC creates unique, classic watches that resonate with Indians, our mythological stories, culture, traditions, history and spirituality—all told through the dial. http://jaipurwatches.com/ PWRPWR

