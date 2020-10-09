Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. imposes tariffs on aluminum sheet from 18 countries

The United States is imposing new tariffs on $1.96 billion worth of aluminum sheet products from 18 countries after determining that the goods were being dumped, U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Friday. The tariffs were being immediately imposed on countries including Germany and Bahrain, even though the department's determination that there was dumping was preliminary, he told Fox Business Network.

Reuters | Updated: 09-10-2020 17:07 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 17:07 IST
U.S. imposes tariffs on aluminum sheet from 18 countries

The United States is imposing new tariffs on $1.96 billion worth of aluminum sheet products from 18 countries after determining that the goods were being dumped, U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Friday.

The tariffs were being immediately imposed on countries including Germany and Bahrain, even though the department's determination that there was dumping was preliminary, he told Fox Business Network. Brazil, Croatia, Egypt, Greece, India, Indonesia, Italy, Oman, Romania, Serbia, Slovenia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Taiwan and Turkey were also affected, he said.

Ross said the U.S. International Trade Commission would make the final determination in February 2021. He said China was not on the list, adding U.S. tariffs had already been imposed on Beijing's aluminum products, which led to Chinese excess capacity that displaced production in other countries and resulted in dumping in the United States.

The tariff rate would be largest against Germany with 52% to 132% followed by Bahrain with rates in single digits, Ross said. He said a rise in U.S. consumption of certain products amid the pandemic, such as recreational vehicles and boats, increased the importance of aluminum sheet pricing.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Mary Ann Shadd Cary turns 197, Google doodle on anti-slavery activist, journalist

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production started? What we know on cast & spoilers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi Cabinet approves tree transplantation policy, smog tower installation in Connaught Place

The Delhi Cabinet on Friday approved a tree transplantation policy to prevent felling of trees due to development works in the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said here. Addressing an online media briefing, he said the Cabi...

Argentina first nation to OK drought-resistant GMO wheat

Argentina on Friday formally became the first country in the world to approve the use of drought-resistant genetically modified GMO wheat.But the resolution in the official gazette said the seeds cannot be sold before Brazil, Argentinas mai...

Norwegian union says oil strike could end on Friday

Norwegian oil workers could end their 10-day strike later on Friday if a set of new proposals from the oil industry proves satisfactory, the head of the Lederne trade union told Reuters. Oil firms and union officials were meeting on Friday ...

Rate-sensitive bank, financial stocks gain after RBI policy

Rate-sensitive bank and financial stocks gained on Friday after the Reserve Bank of India RBI left benchmark interest rate unchanged at 4 per cent but retained an accommodative stance. ICICI Bank was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, risin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020