Tablez India expands the international brand presence in New Delhi New Delhi, 9th October 2020: Tablez, the leading organised retail group, launched the store of the acclaimed Spanish fashion brand — Desigual at DLF Avenue Mall, Delhi today.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2020 17:14 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 17:14 IST
Tablez brings Spanish apparel brand Desigual to India

Tablez India expands the international brand presence in New Delhi New Delhi, 9th October 2020: Tablez, the leading organised retail group, launched the store of the acclaimed Spanish fashion brand — Desigual at DLF Avenue Mall, Delhi today. The company is all set to activate the expansion plan of the international brand in India. Desigual was introduced in India via an online space in December 2019 by Tablez in association with Myntra. Its first offline store was launched in August 2020 at Vegas Mall, Dwarka. Having received a fabulous response offline and from the popular e-comm portal since its inception in India, Tablez group unveiled yet another exclusive outlet of Desigual in the capital city at DLF Avenue Mall on 8th October 2020.

Commenting on the launch, Adeeb Ahamed, Managing Director, Tablez, said, “It gives us immense pleasure to bring the international fashion brand Desigual to India. We are positive that Desigual’s emphasis on a distinctive and individualistic fashion statement is in line with the city’s young adult population and its evolving aspirations. We hope Desigual’s colourful and original garments will enable them to tell their own personal stories, and express values like diversity and the freedom to be themselves.” “International expansion and growth is one of the main business priorities for Desigual and, introducing the brand to India is our strategy to make it happen. It is expected that the Indian fashion industry grow fast and will become very digital. This will position the country in the top markets of the world. For that reason, India has become a strategic country for international brands as Desigual, with an omnichannel approach” explains Jordi Balsells Channel Strategy Director in Desigual. “Desigual is focusing on reaching a youth audience and India is one of the Asiatic markets with highest potential to connect with new generations. Furthermore, the Indian consumers have a high sense of fashion and appreciate brands' storytelling. These preferences are aligned with Desigual essence and its differential value proposal” adds Balazs Krizsanyik, Country Manager, Japan in Desigual.

Desigual is characterised by the individuality and the unique character of its creations designed to authentically dress anyone who wants to be 100% themselves and express their most creative side. The brand is Mediterranean in spirit, and this is where the inspiration comes from, which is conveyed through the designs, stores, and communication. Through its unique garments, Desigual aims to inspire people to be themselves and invite them to celebrate their authenticity. The brand adjusts to the needs of every customer through different categories like woman, accessories, and footwear. Collections include new designs, shapes, and patterns, and use sustainable materials and new fibers to offer a high-quality product. The Desigual concept store is an expression of spirit and identity and enhances customers’ experience by delivering a 100% Desigual shopping experience. The aesthetic, comfortable, and relaxed interiors is where customers can see a clear distribution of the garments, making the shopping experience enriching, easy, and effective. One of the chief highlights is the Spring-Summer 2020 collection, defined by color and sustainability, featuring new designs and styles. Desigual’s bold and beautiful fashion statement, with its unique designs and bright hues, is sure to be a popular hit with the Indian fashion palate.

About Tablez India: Tablez, the leading organised retail group, has introduced several leading global brands in F&B, toys, lifestyle, and apparel to India - including Toys'R'Us, Babies'R'Us, Build-A-Bear, GO Sport, and YOYOSO. In the F&B vertical, Tablez holds India franchise rights for Cold Stone Creamery and Galito's, in addition to successfully developing its home-grown brand, Bloomsbury's. Tablez India currently operates in more than 55 outlets and plans to expand to over 100 outlets by 2022. For more information, visit: http://www.tablez.com/ About Desigual: Desigual is an international fashion brand that was established in Barcelona in 1984. It is famous for the individuality and unique character of its creations, which aim to bring positivity and authenticity to thousands of people who want to express the best version of themselves. The company currently has a workforce of over 3,700 employees and is present in nearly 90 countries through 10 sales channels, over 500 branded stores and six product categories: Woman, Man, Kids, Accessories, Shoes and Sport. PWR PWR

