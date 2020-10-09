Left Menu
Development News Edition

Forex reserves up by USD 3.618 bn to record USD 545.638 bn

The country's foreign exchange reserves rose by USD 3.618 billion to reach a life-time high of USD 545.638 billion in the week ended October 2, 2020, the RBI data showed. FCA increased by USD 3.104 billion to USD 503.046 billion in the week ended October 2, the data showed.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-10-2020 18:14 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 17:51 IST
Forex reserves up by USD 3.618 bn to record USD 545.638 bn
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The country's foreign exchange reserves rose by USD 3.618 billion to reach a life-time high of USD 545.638 billion in the week ended October 2, 2020, the RBI data showed. In the previous week ended September 25, the reserves had declined by USD 3.017 billion to USD 542.021 billion.

During the reporting week, the increase in forex kitty was on account of rise in foreign currency assets (FCA), a major component of the overall reserves. FCA increased by USD 3.104 billion to USD 503.046 billion in the week ended October 2, the data showed. Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves were up by USD 486 million in the reporting week to USD 36.486 billion, the RBI data showed. The special drawing rights with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) rose by USD 4 million to USD 1.476 billion during the week.

The country's reserve position with the IMF was also up by USD 23 million to USD 4.631 billion during the reporting week, the data showed.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Mary Ann Shadd Cary turns 197, Google doodle on anti-slavery activist, journalist

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production started? What we know on cast & spoilers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan bans social media App TikTok over "immoral" content -govt

Pakistan on Friday blocked social media app TikTok for failing to filter out immoral and indecent content, the countrys telecommunication authority said in a statement.In view of number of complaints from different segments of the society a...

UK R rate edges down to 1.2-1.5 but government scientists cautious

The UKs reproduction R number of COVID-19 has edged down to 1.2-1.5 from 1.3-1.6, government scientists said on Friday, adding there was still widespread growth of the epidemic across the country.An R number between 1.2 and 1.5 means that o...

Delhi Cabinet approves tree transplantation policy, smog tower installation in Connaught Place

The Delhi Cabinet on Friday approved a tree transplantation policy to prevent felling of trees due to development works in the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said here. Addressing an online media briefing, he said the Cabi...

Argentina first nation to OK drought-resistant GMO wheat

Argentina on Friday formally became the first country in the world to approve the use of drought-resistant genetically modified GMO wheat.But the resolution in the official gazette said the seeds cannot be sold before Brazil, Argentinas mai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020