Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nearly 3 million migrants stranded by COVID-19 - UN report

Coronavirus border closures and restrictions have stranded nearly 3 million migrants around the world who want to return home but cannot, the U.N. migration agency said on Friday, adding some had been "warehoused" in unhygenic settings. The International Organization for Migration report is the most comprehensive to date on the issue, covering more than 100 countries.

Reuters | Updated: 09-10-2020 18:52 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 18:52 IST
Nearly 3 million migrants stranded by COVID-19 - UN report

Coronavirus border closures and restrictions have stranded nearly 3 million migrants around the world who want to return home but cannot, the U.N. migration agency said on Friday, adding some had been "warehoused" in unhygenic settings.

The International Organization for Migration report is the most comprehensive to date on the issue, covering more than 100 countries. It includes only migrants who want to return but are unable to do so because of the COVID-19 restrictions -- such as seafarers stuck on decommissioned ships, miners or construction workers. "It should be clear that migrants can be returned home in a safe and dignified manner despite the constraints imposed by COVID-19," said Director General, António Vitorino in a statement, urging dialogue between countries.

Some stranded migrants have been confined in unclean quarters and where social distancing was impossible, placing them at risk of disease. Others face abuse, exploitation and neglect, the report said. The worst region by far is the Middle East and North Africa which accounts for 1.275 million of the total of 2.75 million in the IOM tally. Second was Asia with nearly a million.

IOM spokesman Paul Dillon said that 648,000 stranded migrants were in the United Arab Emirates and were often construction labourers from East Africa and Asia, while 280,000 were stuck in Saudi Arabia. Others are stuck on board idle cruise ships, often not even granted the opportunity to go above deck.

"It's a very dire situation to be trapped below deck for 6 months," he said, urging better treatment. "Migrants are key, they are central, to a robust global economy." The IOM praised recent successes however, such as an agreement to allow 3,400 Mozambiquan miners cross back into South Africa after medical screenings, and a deal between the UAE and India on migrant workers.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Mary Ann Shadd Cary turns 197, Google doodle on anti-slavery activist, journalist

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production started? What we know on cast & spoilers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Two killed, five injured in highway accident in MP

Two persons were killed and five others injured when a speeding SUV hit a two-wheeler and a car on Jabalpur-Nagpur Highway in Madhya Pradeshs Seoni district on Friday, police said. The incident took place near Ganeshganj town under Lakhnado...

HC asks prison dept to prepare updated list of cases against convict in Beant Singh murder case

The Delhi High Court on Friday directed the Department of Prisons, Delhi to prepare an updated list of the number of cases pending against Jagtar Singh Hawara, a convict in the assassination of former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh. A si...

Cycling-Hat-trick of stage victories for Demare on Giro d'Italia

French champion Arnaud Demare claimed his third stage win in this years Giro dItalia when he prevailed at a canter in the seventh stage, a 143-km ride between Mantera and Brindisi on Friday. Demare, who had already won the fourth and sixth ...

Azeri leader rules out concessions at talks on Nagorno-Karabakh

Azerbaijans president said on Friday he was ready to resume talks on Nagorno-Karabakh after almost two weeks of fighting over the tiny enclave in the South Caucasus, but ruled out making concessions to Armenia. President Ilham Aliyev took a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020