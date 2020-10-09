MP: DRI seizes ganja worth Rs 3.5 crore near Bhopal; one held

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Friday seized over 1,700 kg of ganja (cannabis), worth Rs 3.5 crore, from a container truck near Bhopal, an official said. The Uttar Pradesh-registered vehicle was intercepted near a toll station on the outskirts of Bhopal and a search revealed 788 packets, containing 1,733.43 kg of ganja, a release from the DRI stated.

The vehicle was on its way to Uttar Pradesh from Andhra Pradesh and to fool the authorities, it was laden with empty cannisters, while the packets were hidden behind the driver's seat, it was stated. One person has been arrested under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act for inter-state smuggling and detailed investigations are on, it said.