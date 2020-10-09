Left Menu
Development News Edition

Canada's September job gains top estimates, jobless rate falls

Canada added 378,200 jobs in September and the unemployment rate fell to 9.0%, handily beating analyst expectations, as children returned to school and the economy continued to reopen from coronavirus shutdowns, Statistics Canada said on Friday.

Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 09-10-2020 20:04 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 19:52 IST
Canada's September job gains top estimates, jobless rate falls
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Canada added 378,200 jobs in September and the unemployment rate fell to 9.0%, handily beating analyst expectations, as children returned to school and the economy continued to reopen from coronavirus shutdowns, Statistics Canada said on Friday. Analysts in a Reuters poll had predicted a gain of 156,600 jobs and for the unemployment rate to fall to 9.7% from 10.2% in August.

The gain brought employment to within 720,000 of its pre-pandemic level, Statscan said. "It's a good number. It's very encouraging that we didn't decelerate in September," said Andrew Kelvin, chief Canada strategist at TD Securities.

The Canadian dollar strengthened to a three-week high at 1.3132 to the greenback or 76.15 U.S. cents. Full-time employment rose by 334,000 and compared with 44,200 new part-time positions. Employment in the goods-producing sector grew by 75,100 jobs, while the services sector grew by 303,100 positions.

Black Canadians saw big employment gains, with their jobless rate falling 5.9 percentage points to 11.7%, while the unemployment rate for Filipino Canadians fell to 8.5%, Statscan data showed. The white jobless rate was 7%. Employment in educational services rose by 5% in September, as students returned to school and staffing levels were adjusted to support COVID-19 classroom changes.

That helped boost employment for mothers with children under the age of 18, bringing employment levels for both mothers and fathers in line with February. However, more mothers continued to work less than half their usual hours than fathers, with hours lost due to both personal reasons, like child care demands, and reduced shifts.

And with COVID-19 cases surging in Canada, leading to fresh restrictions in the most populous provinces, economists warned there were major headwinds on the horizon for the coming months. "I would be shocked if job growth didn't slow in the next couple of months, and the economy as well, and I suspect we're going to see cooler growth rates ahead," said Doug Porter, chief economist at BMO Capital Markets.

If those who wanted to work but did not look for a job were included as unemployed in September, the adjusted unemployment rate would have been 11.9%, Statscan said.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Mary Ann Shadd Cary turns 197, Google doodle on anti-slavery activist, journalist

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production started? What we know on cast & spoilers

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

SOP for reopening of pools: A maximum of 20 swimmers can train during one session

A maximum of 20 swimmers can train during one particular session in an Olympic-sized swimming pool is among the notable points in the Standard Operating Procedure SOP issued by the Sports Ministry on Friday for opening of swimming pools out...

Gunmen abduct Kenyan just acquitted in shopping mall attack trial, relative says

Gunmen abducted a man moments after he was released from state custody in the Kenyan capital a day after he was acquitted in one of the countrys most high-profile terrorism cases, his sister told Reuters on Friday. A Kenyan court had acquit...

Delhi Capitals score 184/8 against Royals

Delhi Capitals scored 184 for eight against Rajasthan Royals in an IPL match here on FridayBrief scores Delhi Capitals 1848 in 20 overs Shimron Hetmyer 45 Jofra Archer 324....

3 women, man thrashed by mob, paraded naked in Jharkhand village: Police

Three women and a man were allegedly stripped and thrashed by a mob of around 50 people who accused them of practising witchcraft, and then paraded without clothes throughout the village in Jharkhands Garhwa district, police said on Friday....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020