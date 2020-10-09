Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-AC Milan post record full-year loss as COVID-19 bites

The novel coronavirus crisis pushed Italian top-flight soccer club AC Milan further into the red in the financial year through June, resulting in a record 195 million euro ($230 mln) loss for the outfit owned by U.S. investment fund Elliott.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 09-10-2020 21:05 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 20:51 IST
Soccer-AC Milan post record full-year loss as COVID-19 bites
Representative image Image Credit: MaxPixel

The novel coronavirus crisis pushed Italian top-flight soccer club AC Milan further into the red in the financial year through June, resulting in a record 195 million euro ($230 mln) loss for the outfit owned by U.S. investment fund Elliott. Like other European soccer clubs, the seven-times European Champions are grappling with plummeting revenues due to closed-door matches to stem the spread of the virus and rebates on pay-TV deals sought by broadcasters.

The head of Italy's top-flight league warned earlier this month that the industry was on the brink of collapse, saying Serie A had lost more than 500 million euros in revenue due to the virus. Milan had reported a 146 million euro loss during the previous financial year.

Net of one-off items, the financial results would had shown a significant improvement, Milan said in a note, adding that the club and their owner remained confident they were moving in the right direction to revive the club's fortunes. Milan are currently level on points with Atalanta at the top of Serie A after finishing sixth last season, when they suffered a one-year ban from European competition for breaching UEFA's Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules.

Under FFP, clubs are barred from spending more than the revenue they generate themselves with the regulations designed to stop rich club owners from buying success. ($1 = 0.8467 euros)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Mary Ann Shadd Cary turns 197, Google doodle on anti-slavery activist, journalist

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production started? What we know on cast & spoilers

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Mobility startup Bounce places order for 3,000 Ampere scooters

Ampere Electric said on Friday said that mobility startup Bounce has ordered for 3,000 Ampere scooters on the platform as part of the initial roll out of its partnership with the company. The EV maker, which is part of the Greaves C...

Record number of LGBT+ candidates set to run in U.S. election

By Matthew Lavietes NEW YORK, Oct 9 Thomson Reuters Foundation - A record number of LGBT people will run for office in next months U.S. election, reflecting stronger support for LGBT rights among Americans that is eroding concerns about the...

SOP for reopening of pools: A maximum of 20 swimmers can train during one session

A maximum of 20 swimmers can train during one particular session in an Olympic-sized swimming pool is among the notable points in the Standard Operating Procedure SOP issued by the Sports Ministry on Friday for opening of swimming pools out...

Gunmen abduct Kenyan just acquitted in shopping mall attack trial, relative says

Gunmen abducted a man moments after he was released from state custody in the Kenyan capital a day after he was acquitted in one of the countrys most high-profile terrorism cases, his sister told Reuters on Friday. A Kenyan court had acquit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020