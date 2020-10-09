Left Menu
Mobility startup Bounce places order for 3,000 Ampere scooters

According to the company, with new normal post-COVID, both businesses and customers are looking for a safe shared mobility infrastructure as well as environmentally friendly and affordable personal mobility solutions With its strategic and consumer-friendly approach, Ampere Electric has been able to cater to the requirements of retail electric scooter buyers and leading e-commerce delivery and ride share players with a wide range of electric scooters available across the country through its nationwide dealership network, it said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-10-2020
Ampere Electric said on Friday said that mobility startup Bounce has ordered for 3,000 Ampere scooters on the platform as part of the initial roll out of its partnership with the company. The EV maker, which is part of the Greaves Cotton, in a release, also said it is seeing an increased demand in retail and faster adoption of its scooters in the rideshare and last-mile delivery segments on the back of its tie-up with the platform. Significantly, post Covid, Bounce, which is into partnership with Ampere for more than two years now, has transitioned all its offerings to electric solutions. "We are thrilled to partner with Bounce as we facilitate the initial order of 3,000 Ampere e-scooters. Ampere along with Bounce is enabling safer and affordable shared mobility solutions for ride share customers and this fresh order will help them expand their market reach," said P Sanjeev, Chief Operating Officer at Ampere Electric. Ampere Electric's scooter range is currently available across 200 cities and towns in the country and rapidly expanding, he said. The company is customising the scooters for Bounce making it more accessible and convenient for consumers to make a transition towards sustainable mobility solutions, Ampere Electric said. According to the company, with new normal post-COVID, both businesses and customers are looking for a safe shared mobility infrastructure as well as environmentally friendly and affordable personal mobility solutions

With its strategic and consumer-friendly approach, Ampere Electric has been able to cater to the requirements of retail electric scooter buyers and leading e-commerce delivery and ride share players with a wide range of electric scooters available across the country through its nationwide dealership network, it said. "We have a strong portfolio of performance e-scooters, suitable for all type of scooter riders. We are seeing an increased demand in retail and faster adaption of our scooters by leading rideshare and last mile delivery players," said Sanjeev. Ampere said it has seen substantial growth in its B2B business as more and more new-age eco-conscious players, especially in delivery and bike rental space, are opting for sustainable mobility solutions- which are easy to maintain, cost-effective as well as cut down on emission. "The electric scooters from Ampere have helped us bridge the gap between first and last-mile connectivity challenges for commuters looking for a short commute. Ampere Electric resonates with our vision of creating a strong ecosystem for last mile connectivity through EVs," said Bharath Devanathan, Senior Vice-President, Growth and Electric Vehicles, Bounce.

