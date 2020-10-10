Goyal reviews progress of Pragati Maidan convention centre

Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Saturday reviewed the progress of construction activities at Pragati Maidan which is being redeveloped into an Integrated Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC). Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs H.S.Puri, Principal Advisor to the Prime Minister, P K Sinha, Officers from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, ITPO, NBCC, and other agencies involved in the activity took part in the virtual meeting, an official release said. After going through the presentations and videos on the status of the construction activities, Goyal expressed satisfaction over the progress, as all the critical activities are under control. Construction activities, which had suffered earlier due to lockdown and subsequent migration of labour, gained momentum in June, and the same is being maintained. About 4800 workers are presently engaged in various activities at the site.The complete project is likely to be handed over by October 2021. * * * * * * IFDC First Bank, mental health academy support 110 students * IDFC First Bank in collaboration with Banyan Academy for Leadership in Mental Health (BALM) has supported 110 students living in margins to complete their higher education, the lender said on the occasion of World Mental Health Day on Saturday.

There is a significant gap in access to mental health care services in ultra-poor rural populance which requires immediate attention and support, IDFC First Bank said in a release. "Till date 110 students across different regions of India were supported by IDFC First Bank to complete their masters in applied psychology and diploma programmes such as working with vulnerable children. The students we support hail from families that are largely labourers, farmers, construction workers, government servants, tea-estate workers, carpenters. "The selected students are offered scholarships to aid their education," said the bank.

IDFC First Bank said it is committed to increasing social impact in the mental health space through not only funding but also knowledge-sharing for increased awareness, livelihood creation and entrepreneurship development. After their studies at BALM, most students move on to working on mental health interventions in their own communities or in other low-resource settings, it added..