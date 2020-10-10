Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2020 18:07 IST | Created: 10-10-2020 18:07 IST
Goyal reviews progress of Pragati Maidan convention centre

Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Saturday reviewed the progress of construction activities at Pragati Maidan which is being redeveloped into an Integrated Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC). Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs H.S.Puri, Principal Advisor to the Prime Minister, P K Sinha, Officers from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, ITPO, NBCC, and other agencies involved in the activity took part in the virtual meeting, an official release said. After going through the presentations and videos on the status of the construction activities, Goyal expressed satisfaction over the progress, as all the critical activities are under control. Construction activities, which had suffered earlier due to lockdown and subsequent migration of labour, gained momentum in June, and the same is being maintained. About 4800 workers are presently engaged in various activities at the site.The complete project is likely to be handed over by October 2021. * * * * * * IFDC First Bank, mental health academy support 110 students * IDFC First Bank in collaboration with Banyan Academy for Leadership in Mental Health (BALM) has supported 110 students living in margins to complete their higher education, the lender said on the occasion of World Mental Health Day on Saturday.

There is a significant gap in access to mental health care services in ultra-poor rural populance which requires immediate attention and support, IDFC First Bank said in a release. "Till date 110 students across different regions of India were supported by IDFC First Bank to complete their masters in applied psychology and diploma programmes such as working with vulnerable children. The students we support hail from families that are largely labourers, farmers, construction workers, government servants, tea-estate workers, carpenters. "The selected students are offered scholarships to aid their education," said the bank.

IDFC First Bank said it is committed to increasing social impact in the mental health space through not only funding but also knowledge-sharing for increased awareness, livelihood creation and entrepreneurship development. After their studies at BALM, most students move on to working on mental health interventions in their own communities or in other low-resource settings, it added..

Motorola launches new Android 10 Smart TV range with Dolby Vision, Dolby Audio

Kenya to mark Huduma Day on October 10, Matiang’i confirms public holiday

Joker 2 updates: Director talks on second movie, Joaquin Phoenix was offered $50mn

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Swimming fraternity welcomes resumption of Olympic training with sport-specific SOP issued by Sports Ministry

The Indian swimming fraternity has welcomed the decision to reopen swimming pools across the country after the Sports Ministry issued the Standard Operating Procedures SOP on Friday outlining the use of swimming pools for competitive swimme...

Rajasthan: Family of priest burnt alive refuses to cremate body until govt fulfils demands

The family of a temple priest who was burnt alive allegedly by land grabbers in Rajasthans Karauli district refused to cremate his body on Saturday till their demands are fulfilled by the state government. Babu Lal Vaishnav was caught by fi...

Nepal records highest single day spike of over 5,000 new COVID-19 cases

Nepal on Saturday reported the highest single day spike of 5,008 new COVID-19 cases, taking the national tally to 105,684, the health ministry said. A total of 19,320 PCR tests were conducted in the last 24 hours across the country.This is ...

US News Roundup: U.S. COVID-19 cases hit two-month high; Hurricane Delta weakens after churning into storm-battered Louisiana and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.Ex-police officer on bail in George Floyd case allowed to leave MinnesotaThe former Minneapolis police officer charged with murdering George Floyd, Derek Chauvin, will be allowed to ...
