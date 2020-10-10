Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP cabinet okays light rail transit system to ease traffic in Gorakhpur

A provision of Rs 286 crore was made for the Agra Metro rail project and Rs 358 crore for Kanpur Metro rail project where the work was in progress, according to the release. In another important decision towards the ease of doing business, the cabinet approved decentralising the decision-making in processing matters related to setting up of distilleries/ captive distilleries/ production of liquor/ increase in alcohol-manufacturing capacity.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 10-10-2020 21:46 IST | Created: 10-10-2020 21:46 IST
UP cabinet okays light rail transit system to ease traffic in Gorakhpur

In a move aimed at ensuring smoother traffic movement in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur district, the state cabinet has given its nod to light rail transit system and approved its Detailed Project Report (DPR). The proposed project would be 27.84 kilometre long and will have two elevated corridors and 27 stations, according to a press statement released here on Saturday.

The project is worth total Rs 4,672 crore and targeted to be commissioned by 2024, the release said. With a view to improve traffic arrangements of Gorakhpur and make them smooth, the cabinet has approved light rail transit (LRT) project as the public transport system and approved its DPR, it said.

The release said besides the Metro projects currently operational in Lucknow , Ghaziabad and Noida, work on regional rapid transit system from Delhi to Meerut was in progress for which Rs 900 crore were provided through the 2020-21 budget by the state government. A provision of Rs 286 crore was made for the Agra Metro rail project and Rs 358 crore for Kanpur Metro rail project where the work was in progress, according to the release.

In another important decision towards the ease of doing business, the cabinet approved decentralising the decision-making in processing matters related to setting up of distilleries/ captive distilleries/ production of liquor/ increase in alcohol-manufacturing capacity. Under this, some of the decision-making powers have been decentralised to deputy excise commissioner level from the commissioner of excise to avoid delay in the process.

To formalise the, the amendment in UP Distilleries Rules has been approved by the cabinet, the release said. The cabinet also gave its approval for demolition of old buildings for constructing new collectorate building in Gorakhpur.

The collectorate building was built in 1903 and was in a bad shape, the release added..

TRENDING

Motorola launches new Android 10 Smart TV range with Dolby Vision, Dolby Audio

Kenya to mark Huduma Day on October 10, Matiang’i confirms public holiday

Joker 2 updates: Director talks on second movie, Joaquin Phoenix was offered $50mn

Sherlock Holmes 3 cast revealed, third movie to bring back lead actors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Chennai Super Kings by 37 runs in an IPL game in Dubai on Saturday.

Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Chennai Super Kings by 37 runs in an IPL game in Dubai on Saturday....

Schools in UP to reopen for classes 9 to 12 from Oct 19

The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday said schools for students of classes 9 to 12 will reopen from October 19, after remaining shut for over six months in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Classes will be held in shifts and all necessary p...

Trump, still facing health questions, holds first public event since COVID-19 diagnosis

U.S. President Donald Trump will on Saturday hold his first public event since being diagnosed with COVID-19 more than a week ago, aiming to show he has beaten the virus and is ready to resume campaigning, although questions remain about hi...

Education minister Mahto improving gradually, says Jharkhand CM after visiting him

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and Health Minister Banna Gupta on Saturday visited Medica hospital and enquired about the condition of Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto who had tested positive for COVID-19. Initially, Mahto was admi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020