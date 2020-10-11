Bharatmala Pariyojna sees construction of 2,921 km highways, 322 projects awarded till Aug 2020

The government on Sunday said it has constructed 2,921 km of highways under the Bharatmala Pariyojna. The government envisages building 34,800 km of highways at a cost of about Rs 5.35 lakh crore under the ambitious Bharatmala Pariyojna.

"A total of 322 projects in a length of 12,413 km have been awarded under Bharatmala Pariyojana till August, 2020. Further, 2,921 km has been constructed under the Project till the same date," the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in a statement. Of the 34,500 km of highways approved under Bharatmala Pariyojana, 10,000 km pertain to residual highway stretches under the National Highways Development Project (NHDP).

Bharatmala Pariyojana focuses on optimising efficiency of freight and passenger movement across the country by bridging critical infrastructure gaps through effective interventions like development of economic corridors, inter-corridors and feeder routes, national corridor efficiency improvement, border and international connectivity roads, coastal and port connectivity roads and greenfield expressways, the statement said..