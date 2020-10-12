Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mindspace Business Parks REIT receives British Safety Council's COVID-19 Assurance Assessment

- Focus on globally benchmarked workplace health, safety and environmental standards MUMBAI, India, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindspace Business Parks REIT (Mindspace REIT), has been accredited with the British Safety Council's COVID-19 Assessment, for its projects across Mindspace Airoli West, Mindspace Airoli East, Commerzone Pune, The Square, Pune, Mindspace Hyderabad, and Paradigm, Malad (Mumbai Region).

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-10-2020 10:01 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 10:01 IST
Mindspace Business Parks REIT receives British Safety Council's COVID-19 Assurance Assessment

- Focus on globally benchmarked workplace health, safety and environmental standards MUMBAI, India, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindspace Business Parks REIT (Mindspace REIT), has been accredited with the British Safety Council's COVID-19 Assessment, for its projects across Mindspace Airoli West, Mindspace Airoli East, Commerzone Pune, The Square, Pune, Mindspace Hyderabad, and Paradigm, Malad (Mumbai Region). The assessment, based on a structured and comprehensive risk mapping module, strengthens Mindspace Business Parks' robust COVID-19 protocol framework, continually evaluating risks across sites, and implementing effective control measures. The assessment focuses on five elements of business recovery i.e. risk management & organizational context, operational processes & risk assessment, health & wellbeing, stakeholder engagement and facilities & workplace adjustments, that will assist stabilization and future growth of organisations. With the endeavor to enable businesses globally to implement robust practices and protocols, while keeping employers and their customers safe, the assessment evaluates methodical processes of managing the risk of COVID-19 transmission, within workplaces.

Speaking on the accreditation, Mr. Vinod Rohira, CEO, Mindspace Business Parks REIT said, "This accreditation from the leaders in advocacy for global workplace health and safety, gives Mindspace REIT tremendous validation for our protocols and ability to provide necessary assistance when dealing with COVID-19. Our assets are curated to meet global standards, which make the Business Parks a preferred choice for both multinational and domestic corporations. This assessment fortifies confidence and trust with internal and external stakeholders alike." "As lockdowns have eased and more and more people have started returning to work, it is right that workers and employers want to have confidence that every possible step has been taken to keep workplaces safe. With the COVID-19 Assurance Assessment, Mindspace Business Parks REIT have shown that their protocols and associated control arrangements were in accordance with current government and sector specific guidelines at the time of the review and arrangements for continual monitoring of their effectiveness were in place." - Mike Robinson, Chief Executive - British Safety Council. Some of the best practices put into place for COVID-19 across the Mindspace Business Parks include, the launch of the Mindspace app - which is now the digital ticket for access into the Business Parks, screening with thermal and infrared cameras, social distancing guidelines, dis-infection and sanitization in all areas, signages and helpdesks with information on protocols, isolation rooms, infrastructure initiatives for surface disinfection such as vehicle disinfection, auto dispenser and biomedical waste disposal, upgrading the air conditioning system including ultraviolet lights in air handling units to further enhance the air quality and disinfection across the Business Parks, and the on ground maintenance staff being well trained in COVID-19 safety protocols.

The guidelines by the British Safety Council include best practices and occupational health and safety guidance issued by The Govt. Of India, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the World Health Organisation (WHO), The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), the UK Health and Safety Executive (HSE) and the European Commission, which makes it a comprehensive evaluation module. About Mindspace Business Parks REIT Mindspace Business Parks REIT sponsored by K Raheja Corp Group, listed on the Indian bourses in August 2020. The REIT owns quality office portfolios located in four key office markets of India, namely Mumbai Region, Pune, Hyderabad and Chennai. It has a total leasable area of 29.5 msf, across five integrated business parks with superior infrastructure and amenities and is one of the largest Grade-A office portfolios in India. The portfolio consists of 5 integrated business parks and 5 quality independent office assets. It has a diversified and high-quality tenant base, with 170+ tenant and a 92% committed occupancy as of March 31, 2020.

The assets provide a community-based ecosystem and have been developed to meet the evolving standards of tenants, and the demands of 'new age businesses', making it amongst the preferred options for both multinational and domestic corporations. To know more visit www.mindspacereit.com PWR PWR.

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

One Piece Chapter 993 to focus on Luffy-X Drake’s meeting, Shonen Jump’s Twitter announcement

China funds targeting Ant IPO rake in $9 bln from over 10 mln investors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

EU leaders to insist on tough enforcement powers in Brexit deal - FT

French President Emmanuel Macron and other EU leaders will insist on tough enforcement rules for any trade deal with Britain, warning that Prime Minister Boris Johnsons bid to override the Brexit treaty has shown Britains word cannot be tru...

Nepal: 2nd Cabinet minister tests positive for coronavirus

Nepals education minister Giriraj Mani Pokharel has tested positive for COVID-19 -- the second Cabinet minister to have contracted the deadly viral infection, according to media reports. Pokharel, who was admitted to Patan Hospital on Satur...

Security guard jailed in deadly shooting at Denver protests

A private security guard working for a Denver TV station is behind bars and accused in the deadly shooting of another man during dueling right- and left-wing protests, police said Sunday. Matthew Dolloff, 30, was booked into jail for invest...

Sitharaman to chair GST Council meeting today

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will chair Goods and Services Tax GST Council meeting through video conferencing on Monday.The meeting will take place at 4 pm. The Minister is also scheduled to address a press conference on economic iss...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020