Mindspace Business Parks REIT receives British Safety Council's COVID-19 Assurance Assessment

- Focus on globally benchmarked workplace health, safety and environmental standards MUMBAI, India, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindspace Business Parks REIT (Mindspace REIT), has been accredited with the British Safety Council's COVID-19 Assessment, for its projects across Mindspace Airoli West, Mindspace Airoli East, Commerzone Pune, The Square, Pune, Mindspace Hyderabad, and Paradigm, Malad (Mumbai Region). The assessment, based on a structured and comprehensive risk mapping module, strengthens Mindspace Business Parks' robust COVID-19 protocol framework, continually evaluating risks across sites, and implementing effective control measures. The assessment focuses on five elements of business recovery i.e. risk management & organizational context, operational processes & risk assessment, health & wellbeing, stakeholder engagement and facilities & workplace adjustments, that will assist stabilization and future growth of organisations. With the endeavor to enable businesses globally to implement robust practices and protocols, while keeping employers and their customers safe, the assessment evaluates methodical processes of managing the risk of COVID-19 transmission, within workplaces.

Speaking on the accreditation, Mr. Vinod Rohira, CEO, Mindspace Business Parks REIT said, "This accreditation from the leaders in advocacy for global workplace health and safety, gives Mindspace REIT tremendous validation for our protocols and ability to provide necessary assistance when dealing with COVID-19. Our assets are curated to meet global standards, which make the Business Parks a preferred choice for both multinational and domestic corporations. This assessment fortifies confidence and trust with internal and external stakeholders alike." "As lockdowns have eased and more and more people have started returning to work, it is right that workers and employers want to have confidence that every possible step has been taken to keep workplaces safe. With the COVID-19 Assurance Assessment, Mindspace Business Parks REIT have shown that their protocols and associated control arrangements were in accordance with current government and sector specific guidelines at the time of the review and arrangements for continual monitoring of their effectiveness were in place." - Mike Robinson, Chief Executive - British Safety Council. Some of the best practices put into place for COVID-19 across the Mindspace Business Parks include, the launch of the Mindspace app - which is now the digital ticket for access into the Business Parks, screening with thermal and infrared cameras, social distancing guidelines, dis-infection and sanitization in all areas, signages and helpdesks with information on protocols, isolation rooms, infrastructure initiatives for surface disinfection such as vehicle disinfection, auto dispenser and biomedical waste disposal, upgrading the air conditioning system including ultraviolet lights in air handling units to further enhance the air quality and disinfection across the Business Parks, and the on ground maintenance staff being well trained in COVID-19 safety protocols.

The guidelines by the British Safety Council include best practices and occupational health and safety guidance issued by The Govt. Of India, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the World Health Organisation (WHO), The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), the UK Health and Safety Executive (HSE) and the European Commission, which makes it a comprehensive evaluation module. About Mindspace Business Parks REIT Mindspace Business Parks REIT sponsored by K Raheja Corp Group, listed on the Indian bourses in August 2020. The REIT owns quality office portfolios located in four key office markets of India, namely Mumbai Region, Pune, Hyderabad and Chennai. It has a total leasable area of 29.5 msf, across five integrated business parks with superior infrastructure and amenities and is one of the largest Grade-A office portfolios in India. The portfolio consists of 5 integrated business parks and 5 quality independent office assets. It has a diversified and high-quality tenant base, with 170+ tenant and a 92% committed occupancy as of March 31, 2020.

The assets provide a community-based ecosystem and have been developed to meet the evolving standards of tenants, and the demands of 'new age businesses', making it amongst the preferred options for both multinational and domestic corporations. To know more visit www.mindspacereit.com