Left Menu
Development News Edition

FTSE 100 flat as PM Johnson prepares new COVID-19 measures

The FTSE 100 was flat on Monday as a dip in oil prices hit energy stocks, while investors remained cautious on growing fears of fresh restrictions to contain the growing coronavirus crisis. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to impose a tiered system of additional restrictions on parts of England, which would include shutting bars, gyms, casinos and bookmakers in some areas placed into the "very high" alert level, British media reported.

Reuters | London | Updated: 12-10-2020 14:46 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 14:38 IST
FTSE 100 flat as PM Johnson prepares new COVID-19 measures
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The FTSE 100 was flat on Monday as a dip in oil prices hit energy stocks, while investors remained cautious on growing fears of fresh restrictions to contain the growing coronavirus crisis.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to impose a tiered system of additional restrictions on parts of England, which would include shutting bars, gyms, casinos and bookmakers in some areas placed into the "very high" alert level, British media reported. The blue-chip FTSE 100 recouped early losses but was flat at 0854 GMT as a jump in financial and mining stocks offset the decline in energy stocks .

The midcap FTSE 250 rose 0.6%, led by a jump in shares of corporate services firm Sanne Group Plc and precious metals miner Hochschild Mining after RBC upgraded its rating on their stock to "outperform". "Stock markets are in buy-the-dip mode as there's not really much driving sentiment at the moment," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK.

Hopes of further U.S. stimulus and optimism around a global economic recovery have boosted UK stock markets over the past two weeks, but analysts have warned trading could get more volatile in the run-up to the Nov. 3 presidential election. The Bank of England has also floated the idea of negative interest rates on concerns about the coronavirus hit to the domestic economy. The central bank on Monday asked banks for information about their readiness for the possibility of zero or negative rates.

All eyes this week will be on a European Union summit for clues on Brexit negotiations after Johnson imposed an Oct. 15 deadline for a trade deal with the bloc. A report said EU leaders are expected to insist on tough enforcement rules for any deal.

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

One Piece Chapter 993 to focus on Luffy-X Drake’s meeting, Shonen Jump’s Twitter announcement

China funds targeting Ant IPO rake in $9 bln from over 10 mln investors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Cong expresses concern over law and order situation under Nitish Kumar govt

By Amit Kumar Congress Rajya Sabha MP from Bihar Akhilesh Prasad Singh hit out against the Nitish Kumar led NDA government over the law and order situation in the State and expressed serious concern over the incident where a Dalit woman in ...

Teams will start catching up, need to be ahead of them: Rohit

Defending champions Mumbai Indians have proved to be the team to beat once again in the IPL and skipper Rohit Sharma stressed on the need to remain ahead of their opponents, especially at the back end of the tournament. We have had a good r...

SC seeks Centre's reply on PIL for equal protection of law to transgenders in sexual offences

The Supreme Court Monday sought the Centres reply on a PIL seeking equal protection in law to transgender people on the grounds that there was no penal provision which protects them from offences of sexual assault. A bench headed by Chief J...

SC seeks Centre's response on plea seeking equal protection for transgenders against sexual offences

The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to the Central government on a public interest litigation PIL seeking directions to provide equal protection to the transgender community against sexual offences. A bench of the apex court, headed b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020