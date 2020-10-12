Left Menu
Essar Ports' cargo handling rises 12.5 pc at 12.6 MT in Sept quarter

For the six months ended September 30, the company recorded 23.8 million tonnes of cargo despite a slowdown in April as India introduced a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus, it said. "Our terminals have clocked a revenue for cargo handling of 23.8 million tonnes for the six months with a growth 12.5 per cent in the second quarter of 2020-21, compared to the first quarter of the same financial year," said Essar Ports MD and CEO Rajiv Agarwal.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2020 16:15 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 15:55 IST
Essar Ports on Monday said it witnessed a 12.5 per cent rise in cargo handling to 12.6 million tonne (MT) in the September 2020 quarter as compared with the previous quarter, despite COVID-19 challenges. The port had handled 11.2 MT cargo in the previous quarter.

"For the quarter ended September 30, 2020, it (Essar Ports) has recorded a revenue for 12.6 MT of cargo, up by 12.5 per cent from previous quarter ended June 30, 2020, overcoming the challenges posed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and led by growth in power and steel sectors," the company said in a statement. For the six months ended September 30, the company recorded 23.8 million tonnes of cargo despite a slowdown in April as India introduced a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus, it said.

"Our terminals have clocked a revenue for cargo handling of 23.8 million tonnes for the six months with a growth 12.5 per cent in the second quarter of 2020-21, compared to the first quarter of the same financial year," said Essar Ports MD and CEO Rajiv Agarwal. Essar Ports has four operational terminals in India — one each in Hazira and Salaya (both in Gujarat) on the western coast, and in Visakhapatnam and Paradip on the eastern coast. The current operational capacity of the port terminals in India is 110 million tonnes per annum.

