Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mumbai's millions get their power back after massive outage

The outage stranded thousands of train passengers, disrupted online college exams and affected mobile telephone services before power was restored to most parts of the city of some 20 million. The grid failure was caused by "technical problems" during maintenance work, the energy minister of Mumbai's home state of Maharashtra said.

Reuters | Mumbai | Updated: 12-10-2020 17:07 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 16:31 IST
Mumbai's millions get their power back after massive outage
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Millions went without power in India's financial capital Mumbai and surrounding areas for hours on Monday, after a grid failure triggered its first major blackout in more than two years. The outage stranded thousands of train passengers, disrupted online college exams and affected mobile telephone services before power was restored to most parts of the city of some 20 million.

The grid failure was caused by "technical problems" during maintenance work, the energy minister of Mumbai's home state of Maharashtra said. In mid-2018, a fire at a transformer sparked similar power cuts in the city and its suburbs. Throughout Monday's breakdown, Mumbai's international airport and the country's two main stock exchanges located in the city, the National Stock Exchange and BSE , operated normally, their spokespeople said.

"Power supply to all essential services in Mumbai, suburbs ... have been restored. Non-essential services will also be restored shortly," Maharashtra energy minister Nitin Raut said on Twitter. The government-run Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport agency, Adani Power Ltd and Tata Power Co Ltd - the three main suppliers to Mumbai - had all been affected by the outage that extended to hospitals, many of which are treating COVID-19 patients.

Hospitals and other institutions in India have over the years banked on emergency diesel power generators as a backup due to frequent outages caused by demand outstripping supply. The situation has improved in the big cities but the countryside still has to live with frequent power cuts. Mumbai's trains, which are generally packed and move more than seven million people a day to their offices and factories, have resumed operations after more than two hours of inactivity due to the power failure.

Train services in the city have been curtailed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and they are carrying far fewer passengers than usual. Still, social media was splashed with pictures of people stranded inside lightless trains and in railway stations. The Times of India said final-year online exams across Mumbai colleges have been postponed due to the blackout.

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

One Piece Chapter 993 to focus on Luffy-X Drake’s meeting, Shonen Jump’s Twitter announcement

China funds targeting Ant IPO rake in $9 bln from over 10 mln investors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Teams start arriving in Goa for ISL

Majority of the domestic players have arrived in Goa for the upcoming Indian Super League, which is likely to start next month and to be played entirely in three venues under strict COVID-19 protocols. This seasons ISL, to be played among 1...

Soccer-Salford City co-owner Scholes appointed caretaker manager

Salford City co-owner Paul Scholes has been appointed caretaker manager following the sacking of Graham Alexander, the English League Two fourth-tier club said on Monday. Salford is co-owned by Scholes and his former Manchester United team ...

19-yr-old woman raped in UP's Bhadohi

A 19-year-old woman was allegedly raped by an employee of a carpet factory here, police said on MondayThe matter came to light on Saturday when the woman got ill and her family members took her to a hospital, where it was found that she was...

Muttiah Muralitharan on his biopic: Trust Vijay Sethupathi to nail my bowling expressions

Former Sri Lankan spin legend Muttiah Muralitharan says Vijay Sethupathi was the unanimous choice for his biopic 800 and he trusts the Tamil star to do justice to the part. Last week, the Super Deluxe actor announced he was honoured to pl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020