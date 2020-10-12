Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pandal hopping on air-conditioned trams to avoid COVID-19

Passengers would have access to free Wi-fi inside the trams, which would also go past the iconic landmarks in the metropolis, he said. "Amid the COVID-19 gloom, we are trying to revive the charm that the city beholds, weaving the tram ride with the biggest festival," Kapur said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 12-10-2020 17:37 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 17:01 IST
Pandal hopping on air-conditioned trams to avoid COVID-19
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Calcutta trams have always been a part of Kolkata's charm, and what better time than Durga puja the biggest festival here to take a joy ride across the city and catch a glimpse of the popular marquees, all the while avoiding crowd amid fears of COVID-19 transmission. The West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC) has decided to roll out air-conditioned trams on 'Saptami' and 'Nabami' -- two of the five festival days giving passengers an opportunity to check out the Durga pandals, and click photographs through the large glass windows of the electricity-operated vehicles, an official said.

"We will ensure that the festive fever grips each of our passengers, as dhak music will be played all along the journey and snacks will be served on board the decked-up trams," said Rajanvir Singh Kapur, the managing director of WBTC -- which runs the only existing tramway of the country. Passengers would have access to free Wi-fi inside the trams, which would also go past the iconic landmarks in the metropolis, he said.

"Amid the COVID-19 gloom, we are trying to revive the charm that the city beholds, weaving the tram ride with the biggest festival," Kapur said. According to the official, the joyride will cost Rs 500 per passenger, including refreshments and on-board guide.

Tickets can be booked on 'www.wbtconline.in', he said, adding that adequate safety measures would be taken, and all passengers would have to wear masks..

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

One Piece Chapter 993 to focus on Luffy-X Drake’s meeting, Shonen Jump’s Twitter announcement

China funds targeting Ant IPO rake in $9 bln from over 10 mln investors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

SC seeks Centre's reply on pleas challenging constitutionality of farm laws

The Supreme Court Monday sought the Centres response on a batch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the newly enacted three contentious farm laws. A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde, in a hearing conducted via vid...

2 brothers found dead under bridge in Tirupur

Coimbatore, Oct 12 PTI Two brothers, aged 11 and 7, were found dead under a bridge in nearby Tirupur on Monday, police said. The two - identified as Mohammed Sameer and Mohammed Zahir - had gone fishing in the Noyyal River on Sunday and di...

DGH invites agencies for gas price auction

Days after the Union Cabinet approved standardised norms for price auction of natural gas, the Directorate General of Hydrocarbons DGH on Monday invited offers for the empanelment of agencies for independently carrying out bidding on an e-p...

New COVID-19 cluster prompts China to test nine million in Qingdao city

Chinas Qingdao city has launched a citywide nucleic acid test campaign that will cover its nine million residents over the next five days, amid apprehensions of a second wave after the coastal city reported 12 COVID-19 cases. The cases were...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020