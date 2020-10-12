Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fall in UK shoppers slows as consumers adapt to new COVID-19 curbs

That compared with a fall of 3.5% in the previous week - the first complete week of the new curbs imposed by the government on hospitality outlets. Springboard said footfall rose 0.1% in high streets and 0.4% in shopping centres last week but declined 1.6% in retail parks.

Reuters | Updated: 12-10-2020 17:01 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 17:01 IST
Fall in UK shoppers slows as consumers adapt to new COVID-19 curbs

The number of shoppers at British retail outlets fell only marginally last week as people got used to new measures to curb COVID-19 including a 10 p.m. closure of bars and restaurants, market researcher Springboard said on Monday.

It said shopper numbers, or footfall, fell 0.3% in the week to Oct. 10 from the week before. That compared with a fall of 3.5% in the previous week - the first complete week of the new curbs imposed by the government on hospitality outlets.

Springboard said footfall rose 0.1% in high streets and 0.4% in shopping centres last week but declined 1.6% in retail parks. The year-on-year decline was 30.9%.

"Consumers appear to have adapted their behaviour to accommodate the 10 p.m. closure of hospitality," said Springboard director Diane Wehrle. However, the government is expected to announce later on Monday further restrictions on the hospitality industry, hitting the north of England hardest, following a spike in COVID-19 infections.

"The impending announcement from (Prime Minister) Boris Johnson later today of tiered restrictions across the UK, with more severe restrictions likely in the north, is likely to drive down footfall further in those areas facing the tightest rules around movement," said Wehrle. Britain's retail and hospitality sectors, already struggling with high rents and business taxes, have been hammered by the coronavirus pandemic. Hundreds of closures and thousands of job losses have already been announced.

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

One Piece Chapter 993 to focus on Luffy-X Drake’s meeting, Shonen Jump’s Twitter announcement

China funds targeting Ant IPO rake in $9 bln from over 10 mln investors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

SC seeks Centre's reply on pleas challenging constitutionality of farm laws

The Supreme Court Monday sought the Centres response on a batch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the newly enacted three contentious farm laws. A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde, in a hearing conducted via vid...

2 brothers found dead under bridge in Tirupur

Coimbatore, Oct 12 PTI Two brothers, aged 11 and 7, were found dead under a bridge in nearby Tirupur on Monday, police said. The two - identified as Mohammed Sameer and Mohammed Zahir - had gone fishing in the Noyyal River on Sunday and di...

DGH invites agencies for gas price auction

Days after the Union Cabinet approved standardised norms for price auction of natural gas, the Directorate General of Hydrocarbons DGH on Monday invited offers for the empanelment of agencies for independently carrying out bidding on an e-p...

New COVID-19 cluster prompts China to test nine million in Qingdao city

Chinas Qingdao city has launched a citywide nucleic acid test campaign that will cover its nine million residents over the next five days, amid apprehensions of a second wave after the coastal city reported 12 COVID-19 cases. The cases were...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020