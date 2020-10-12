10th edition 'AIoT Innovation India Conclave 2020' concluded virtually

New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI/PRNewswire): The 10th edition of AIoT Innovation India Conclave 2020 successfully concluded virtually. Backed by reputed industry player- MediaTek, the forum witnessed the presence of CTOs, Heads of Innovation and Technology, IT Directors, Developers, OEMs and startups across key industries such as IT/ ITeS, Smart Homes, Automobile, Manufacturing, Retail, Utilities, Logistics, Smart Devices, Connected Mobility and Real estate, Automation etc., along with investors and VCs sharing their unparalleled industry knowledge and real-life experiences on Artificial Internet of things (AIoT). This year's event highlighted the time is now ripe for AIoT. The forum transformed as a platform for collective thinking that can lead the way to build an inclusive AIoT led innovation and technology ecosystem in India covering the entire AIoT ecosystem including Smart Factories, Smart Homes, Connected Mobility, Industry 4.0 ,Data Analytics for Smart Enterprises, Privacy & IoT Security and digital automation innovations.

The key speakers at the event included Dr. Aloknath De, Senior VP & CTO, Samsung India, Ms. Rituparna Mandal, General Manager, MediaTek Bangalore, Chethan Seegehalli, Head Digitalization & Technology Solutions , Siemens Advanta, Lokesh Payik, Head of Intelligent Automation - AioT, AI & ML, Bosch Engineering & Business Solutions, Pankaj Mittal, Founder & CEO, Digizen Consulting, Manish Misra, CIO - India Innovation Centre, Panasonic India, Neil Shah, Partner & Vice President, Counterpoint, Dr Shankar Venugopal, Vice President & Head Technology Innovation, Mahindra & Mahindra, Dr Lopa Mudraa Basuu , Ex. Global Head Cyber Security Risk Governance & Compliance, Nissan Motor Corporation, Rajiv Pandey, Sr GM & Head of Customer, Connected & Digital, TATA Motors, Sunil David, Regional Director - IoT, India & ASEAN, AT&T, Mini Gupta, Partner, Cyber Security, Ernst & Young, Khusdil Dahiya, Sr. Business Manager - Business Development IoT, MediaTek Bangalore, Dhruv Ratra, CEO, Cubical Labs and Velu , Director Engineering, Libre Wireless Technology. "MediaTek is the industry leader in developing powerful, highly integrated and efficient chips aimed at enabling the future of AIoT. We create an ecosystem focused on empowering our partners to offer customers new and innovative AIoT solutions across smartphone's, smart homes, wearables, IoT and connected cars. We are pleased to have been a part of the 10th Edition of the AIoT Innovation Forum2020, along with other industry heavyweights. The insightful discussions and conversations will surely help steer India towards Industry 4.0 and transformative AIoT capabilities," said Rituparna Mandal, General Manager, MediaTek Bangalore, while speaking at the event.

"First the focus was on Things Platform in IoT. And then came Interoperability of Connectivity technologies," stated Dr Aloknath De, Senior VP and CTO, Samsung India, Bangalore, while sharing his insights at the event. "The time is now ripe for AI-induced IoT, in short, AIoT", highlighted Dr De.

In the summit, he explained 'how AIoT is becoming real with voice-enabled platform, video-surveillance gadgets and data-intelligent operations.' "In the past couple of years, IoT has caught the attention of the world in a big way - connectivity, smart devices, unlimited compute and storage have all contributed to the adoption of IoT in many areas. However, the question of ROI and "What will I do with the data" keeps coming back - more so in the industrial context. The answer is the confluence of IoT and AI - AIoT. We can decipher humongous amount data to reveal meaningful insights that hitherto were hidden. AIoT is fast moving beyond Anomaly Detection, Lifespan Prediction, Predictive Maintenance and into the realms of autonomous machines and enhanced visual intelligence. This will be a big differentiator in value creation and dominance in the coming days," said Chethan Seegehalli, Head Digitalization & Technology Solutions , Siemens Advanta.

"New age digital technologies have reconfigured how we live and work. Consumers today are seeking for smart living spaces where devices are connected and intelligent. The current pandemic has further boosted this trend as consumers are opting for value-based home appliances that can help them multi-task and offer an intuitive experience, without compromising on safety. Technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) have the potential to offer value-added services to the customers, as well as economies of scale for home automation to enterprises. In order to match the shifting consumer preferences, we at Panasonic India have developed - MirAIe, an end-to-end comprehensive AI and IoT enabled platform that aims to empower the everyday lives of consumers with comfort, convenience, and seamless connectivity. The platform serves a seamless integration and delivers an intelligent experience to consumers across wide variety of devices. We are pleased to have been a part of the 10th Edition of the AIoT Innovation Conclave 2020," added Manish Misra, CIO - India Innovation Centre, Panasonic India. "The key theme that has emerged from this forum is that the newer experiences created at the intersection of Artificial Intelligence and Connectivity are truly revolutionary and already reaching mainstream levels. These intelligent connected experiences are solving several customer pain points via automating and simplifying the daily processes bringing convenience to their lives. AIoT is also driving newer business models for everyone in the value chain to generate and capture value across verticals from homes to enterprises to cities," stated Neil Shah, Partner & Vice President, Counterpoint.

"The 10th Annual AIoT Innovation Conclave continues to offer a robust platform to bring together technology thought leaders, professionals, and enthusiasts to discuss, brainstorm, and deliberate on the benefits, opportunities, and challenges to bring cutting-edge technologies to the masses. This year on the virtual platform we had about 240 plus Sr. level attendees from 100 plus top-notch companies, including startups coming together to interact, connect and exchange ideas on the most innovative advancements in technologies which are affecting AIoT in India. We are looking forward to bring many such content-led virtual forums for the industry," Rahul Sindhwani, CEO, Konnect Worldwide Business Media. This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)