BPCL begins supply of liquid oxygen free of cost to govt hospitals in Ernakulam dist

In view of shortage of medical oxygen in Kerala, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited along with its business partner Prodair Air Products on Monday commenced supply of liquid oxygen to government hospitals in Ernakulam district free of cost for combating COVID-19 pandemic. The truck carrying the first parcel of liquid oxygen from BPCL Kochi Refinery to government medical college, Ernakulam, was flagged off by Ernakulam district collector S Suhas, a BPCL statement said here.

Post outbreak of COVID -19 pandemic, the demand for medical oxygen has gone up many folds and Government authorities have identified a shortage of medical oxygen across the country. The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has been requesting Refineries to explore possibilities for producing medical grade oxygen with available facilities in the Refineries.

The Build-Own-Operate unit of BPCL-KR, operated by M/s Prodair Air Products India Pvt Ltd has a provision to produce and store liquid oxygen of 99.7 per cent purity. This liquid oxygen is expected to meet the medical grade specification, the company said.

It said various central and state government agencies like Centre for High Technology (CHT), Factories & Boilers, PESO has been in contact with BPCL & Prodair Air Products and have been offering all their supports for this initiative of BPCL & Prodair Air Products. "Considering the urgency of the situation prevailing in the state due to the unprecedented spurt in COVID-19 cases and medical Oxygen shortage, BPCL and AP explored and established the possibility of producing 10 tons/week of Liquid Oxygen which will meet medical grade oxygen specifications." Liquid Oxygen, thus produced by Air Product, would be supplied to Ernakulam Government Medical College, Ernakulam General Hospital and PVS-Government Covid Apex Center for a period of two months, the company said.

"Expected quantity to be supplied through this is approximately 90 Tonnes.This supply shall be free of cost under CSR /CER initiative of BPCL & Prodair Air Products," it said.