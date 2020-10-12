Left Menu
Development News Edition

More synchronized action needed to tackle COVID crisis - IMF's Georgieva

"We are going to continue to push to do even more," IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said during an online FT Africa summit. "I would beg for also more grants for African countries.

Reuters | Updated: 12-10-2020 20:36 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 20:36 IST
More synchronized action needed to tackle COVID crisis - IMF's Georgieva

The international community must do more to tackle the economic fallout of the COVID-19 crisis, the head of the International Monetary Fund said on Monday.

Some of the key events of the IMF's virtual and elongated annual meetings take place this week, with the most pressing issue how to support struggling countries. "We are going to continue to push to do even more," IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said during an online FT Africa summit.

"I would beg for also more grants for African countries. The World Bank has grant giving capacity. Perhaps you can do even more... and bilateral donors can do more in that regard." G20 governments are expected to extend their Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI) which has so far frozen around $5 billion of poorer countries' debt payments but pressure is on the main development banks and private creditors to provide relief too.

Georgieva added the Fund was pushing to shift more of its existing Special Drawing Rights (SDR) to countries that needed support most, and was "very committed" to finding a way forward for countries like Zambia now needing to restructure their debts. Georgieva said countries in serious trouble must restructure their debts as soon as possible.

"This is the message for all countries in debt distress... If debt is not sustainable, please move towards restructuring, the sooner the better," she said.

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

One Piece Chapter 993 to focus on Luffy-X Drake’s meeting, Shonen Jump’s Twitter announcement

Govt to give Rs 10,000 special festival advance all its employees as one-time measure to stimulate demand in the economy: FM.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Farm laws: Eight Union ministers to hold virtual rallies in Punjab

Eight Union ministers will hold virtual rallies over eight days in Punjab from Tuesday to address apprehensions of farmers amid widespread protests against the Centres farm laws. Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri Jal Shakti M...

Protest over pregnant woman's death in Rajasthan called off

The protest over the death of a pregnant woman in Rajasthans Churu district last week was called off on Monday after successful talks between a delegation of agitators and the administration over various demands, an official said. The break...

Facebook to ban Holocaust denial or distortion content

Facebook Inc said on Monday it was updating its hate speech policy to ban any content that denies or distorts the Holocaust. The social media company also said that, starting later this year, it would direct people searching for terms assoc...

Ask state govts to make FIR registration compulsory: Raj CM to HM Shah

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah to advice state governments to make FIR registration compulsory. Gehlot said that his government has taken several initiatives to improve the system to provi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020