Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sterling holds above $1.30 despite new lockdown measures

The "biggest surprise" is sterling starting the week in a "positive tone", holding above $1.30, despite COVID-19 headlines and the lack of "constructive news flow" on a Brexit deal, said Ulrich Leuchtmann, FX strategist at Commerzbank. Johnson had set a deadline of the Oct. 15 EU summit for agreeing a trade deal and Britain's chief negotiator David Frost is in Brussels for intensified talks with the EU.

Reuters | Updated: 12-10-2020 21:24 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 21:24 IST
Sterling holds above $1.30 despite new lockdown measures

Sterling edged higher on Monday as hopes for a Brexit deal kept the currency above the key $1.30 level, after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced new coronavirus restrictions.

Johnson set out a three-tier system of local lockdown measures in England, including a ban on households mixing indoors in some areas, designed to curb the spread of coronavirus. New lockdowns will add pressure to the UK economy, which grew at the slowest pace in August since it began to recover in May from its record slump, but analysts said markets have turned more optimistic about Brexit negotiations.

Sterling was up 0.3% at $1.3083 at 1524 GMT, above the one-month high it touched on Friday. Versus the euro, it gained 0.4% at 90.29 pence. The "biggest surprise" is sterling starting the week in a "positive tone", holding above $1.30, despite COVID-19 headlines and the lack of "constructive news flow" on a Brexit deal, said Ulrich Leuchtmann, FX strategist at Commerzbank.

Johnson had set a deadline of the Oct. 15 EU summit for agreeing a trade deal and Britain's chief negotiator David Frost is in Brussels for intensified talks with the EU. But markets have taken the view that the UK will try to avoid storming out of the room and will continue talking beyond the deadline.

"Stumbling out while COVID-19 cases are soaring could spark a renewed recession and millions of unemployed," Derek Holt, vice-president at Scotiabank Economics, wrote in a note. Leuchtmann said even if talks would likely continue, there were still political risks that the market hasn't priced in appropriately.

"Understandably, all market participants believe this is all a kind of political game-play," he said. "I would be more calm if the market was a little bit more nervous." Reports showed that the EU wanted more concessions from Britain before entering the last intense phase of negotiations.

In the meantime, the Bank of England asked banks on Monday how ready they are for zero or negative interest rates, while BoE policymaker Jonathan Haskel said the central bank had an "absolutely open mind" about the possibility of sub-zero rates as part of its support for Britain's economy during the coronavirus crisis. Britain recorded 13,972 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, compared with 12,872 the day before, and has registered 42,875 deaths.

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

One Piece Chapter 993 to focus on Luffy-X Drake’s meeting, Shonen Jump’s Twitter announcement

Govt to give Rs 10,000 special festival advance all its employees as one-time measure to stimulate demand in the economy: FM.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-White House asks Congress to approve three arms sales to Taiwan -sources

The White House is moving forward with three sales of advanced weaponry to Taiwan, sending in recent days a notification of the deals to Congress for approval, three sources familiar with the situation said on Monday. The move in the run-up...

MP bypolls: Cong accuses BJP MLA of distributing cash

The Congress in Madhya Pradesh on Monday alleged BJP MLA Akash Vijaywargiya had distributed money to voters in Sanver assembly constituency in Indore district for November 3 byelection and cited a video clip doing rounds of the social media...

Greater cooperation urged worldwide as criminals seek to profit from COVID-19

His comments came in a video message to the latest meeting of countries which have signed the UN Convention against Transnational Organized Crime.This year marks the 20th anniversary of the adoption of the Palermo Convention, as the treaty ...

Cattle smuggling kingpin held in Guwahati

A suspected mastermind of a cattle smuggling racket, hailing from Assams Dhubri district, was arrested along with another person from Guwahati, police said here on Monday. Arms and ammunition were later recovered from the residence of the c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020