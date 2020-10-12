Left Menu
Delhi Assembly panel resumes hearing of witnesses on complaints against Facebook

Both the witnesses recommended a number of measures which can be suggested to Facebook so as to "improve their functioning" and bring more light to their otherwise "dense" operational structure, it said.

Delhi Assembly's Peace and Harmony Committee on Monday examined two witnesses on complaints against Facebook, and both stressed the need for "more transparency" in the operation, functioning as well as grievance redressal system of the social media giant, a statement of the panel said. The Committee examined witnesses Prabir Purkaystha, editor of online news portal NewsClick, and Pratik Sinha, co-founder of Alt News during the hearing, it said.

"In continuation of the previous proceedings, the Committee under the chairmanship of Raghav Chadha has examined some further witnesses in light of the allegations and issues of grave concern raised in the complaints against the social media platform- Facebook," said the statement. Both the witnesses recommended a number of measures which can be suggested to Facebook so as to "improve their functioning" and bring more light to their otherwise "dense" operational structure, it said. The Committee had summoned Facebook India vice president and managing director Ajit Mohan in connection with its hearing in the previous meeting on September 23 that was deferred after it was stopped by the Supreme Court from any "coercive" action.

The Supreme Court had directed the Committee not to take coercive action against Mohan till October 15 in connection with it summon asking him to depose before it with regard to northeast Delhi riots.

