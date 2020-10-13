Left Menu
Reuters | Updated: 13-10-2020 05:46 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 05:46 IST
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct. 13

The Bank of England on Monday asked banks it regulates about their readiness to deal with a zero or negative bank rate. The longstanding chief executive officer of Petrofac Ltd , Ayman Asfari, is to step down after almost three decades at the oilfield services company, the company said.

British Airways Chief Executive Officer Alex Cruz will be replaced by Aer Lingus CEO Sean Doyle with immediate effect in a management shake-up by Luis Gallego, new boss of parent company IAG. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

