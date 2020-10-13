PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct. 13

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

BoE asks banks how ready they are for negative rates https://on.ft.com/3djNUgB Petrofac CEO to retire after 30 years https://on.ft.com/2SQzevM

BA chief Alex Cruz steps down as airline reels from pandemic https://on.ft.com/3iZDFPO Overview

The Bank of England on Monday asked banks it regulates about their readiness to deal with a zero or negative bank rate. The longstanding chief executive officer of Petrofac Ltd , Ayman Asfari, is to step down after almost three decades at the oilfield services company, the company said.

British Airways Chief Executive Officer Alex Cruz will be replaced by Aer Lingus CEO Sean Doyle with immediate effect in a management shake-up by Luis Gallego, new boss of parent company IAG. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)