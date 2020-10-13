Balaxi Pharmaceuticals reports revenue of INR 1,124 million in H1FY21

Balaxi Pharmaceuticals Limited (BPL), a branded IPR-based pharmaceutical company, today announced its results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2020. Financial Highlights - H1FY21: • The Company recorded a revenue of INR 1,124 million. Incremental growth is due to the consolidation of newly acquired subsidiaries of Guatemala and the Dominican Republic.

• EBITDA came in at INR 193 million; EBITDA margin at 17.2%. • PAT came in at INR 188 million; PAT margin at 16.7%.

Particulars (INR mn) Q2FY21 Q1FY21 Q-o-Q% H1FY21 Revenue 603 521 16% 1,124 EBITDA 103 90 14% 193 EBITDA Margin % 17.1% 17.3% -20 bps 17.2% PAT 101 87 16% 188 PAT Margin % 16.8% 16.7% 10 bps 16.7% Segmental Performance: Revenue (INR mn) Q2FY21 Q1FY21 Q-o-Q % H1FY21 Pharmaceuticals 385 322 20% 706 Ancillary 177 131 36% 308 Branded Consumer Products 41 68 -40% 109 • Revenue from Pharmaceutical business saw sequential growth of 20% on account of new product launches and better product mix in Q2Y21. The sales mix of Branded: Generics in Q2FY21 stood at 29:71 as against 25:75 in Q1FY21. • Pharmaceutical business segment contributes 63% of the consolidated revenues and 73% of the consolidated EBITDA. • Ancillary business witnessed an increase in revenue to INR 177 million in Q2FY21 versus INR 131 million in Q1FY21 registering a growth of 36% Q-o-Q.

• Branded Consumer products top-line declined from INR 68 million in Q1FY21 to INR 41 million in Q2FY21. The de-growth was due to supply chain disruptions amidst the lockdown in Angola in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Update on Pharmaceutical Product Registrations: Particulars Angola Guatemala Dominican Republic Honduras El Salvador Central African Republic Existing Product Registrations 289 79 136 24 20 - Product Registrations in Pipeline - 115 52 120 120 175 Commenting on the performance, Mr. Ashish Maheshwari, Chairman, and Managing Director said, "We are delighted to report a decent growth in our business amidst Covid-19 pandemic. The Company has 548 pharmaceutical product registrations spanning across 5 countries and 582 product registrations in the pipeline. We also have a well-established expert regulatory team, which carefully monitors the registration process at every stage. We aim to double our pharmaceutical product registrations over the next 2 years." Pharmaceutical Business Overview: Geographical Mix % Q2FY21 Q1FY21 H1FY21 Angola 72% 82% 77% Guatemala 8% 5% 6% Dominican Republic 20% 13% 17% • The Company generated 77% of the pharmaceutical revenue from Angola followed by the Dominican Republic and Guatemala as on H1FY21.

• Revenues from Latin American markets (including Venezuela & Haiti) increased from 18% in Q1FY21 to 28% in Q2FY21. • The product split between Branded & Generics is at 24:76 as on H1FY21. Balaxi is focused on the growing share of branded generics in its overall pharma sales. • The Company has set its foot in the newer geographies such as the Central African Republic, Honduras, and El Salvador and plans to expand its presence in these markets.

Strategic Initiatives: • Balaxi Pharmaceuticals is in the process of forming a wholly-owned subsidiary in the Central African Republic. The Company plans to begin with pharmaceutical business in the region through well-built on-ground infrastructure in terms of warehouses, a fleet of vehicles, and personnel. • The Company has also initiated the incorporation of a wholly-owned subsidiary in China, to also facilitate and manage its sourcing from reputed manufacturers within China.

• The Company plans to scale up the Branded Consumer Products business by adding new products such as hand sanitizer, disinfectants, confectionaries, etc. • The Company has inducted Mr. Rakesh Khanna and Mr. M.S Rao to serve as additional independent directors on board. The inclusion of the board members will enable the company to adhere to the highest standards of corporate governance.

About Balaxi Pharmaceuticals Limited: Balaxi Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a branded IPR-based pharmaceutical player focusing on frontier markets, with a vast and growing portfolio of prescription and OTC drugs, across multiple therapeutic segments. The Company is engaged in supplying branded and generic medicines through its well-built distribution network across Angola, Guatemala, and the Dominican Republic. These products are procured from WHO GMP certified contract manufacturers based in India, China, and Portugal. Balaxi is present in an Ancillary business and building a Branded Consumer Products business that completes its pharmaceutical business and provides operating leverage on the back of well-established on-ground infrastructure and channel relationships. Forward-Looking Statement: Certain statements in this document may be forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like regulatory changes, local political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. Balaxi Pharmaceuticals Limited will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.