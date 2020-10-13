Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maruti Alto completes two decades, over 40 lakh units sold since debut

The model has strengthened its appeal with every upgrade and has become the preferred choice for first-time buyers, he added. "We've seen that nearly 76 per cent of Alto customers have selected it as their first car in 2019-20, which has further increased to 84 per cent for the current year," Srivastava said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2020 12:11 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 12:05 IST
Maruti Alto completes two decades, over 40 lakh units sold since debut
Image Credit: Twitter(@Maruti_Corp)

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Tuesday said its entry-level model Alto has crossed 40 lakh sales milestone since its launch 20 years ago. Empowering more than 40 lakh Indian households, Alto proudly celebrates 20 years of setting unmatched industry benchmarks, MSI said in a statement.

The model is a testament of an iconic brand that evolved itself with the changing aspirations of young India, it added. The compact car has undergone multiple changes and upgrades in the last two decades which has made it more contemporary and aligned to the evolving needs of the customer, the auto major said.

"Also, over the past two decades has changed the way India commutes. It has been ranked as the number one selling car in the last 16 years and continues to win hearts and surprise Indian car buyers with its exciting value proposition," MSI Executive Director (Marketing & Sales) Shashank Srivastava said. The model has strengthened its appeal with every upgrade and has become the preferred choice for first-time buyers, he added.

"We've seen that nearly 76 percent of Alto customers have selected it as their first car in 2019-20, which has further increased to 84 percent for the current year," Srivastava said. MSI had launched Alto in 2000. It crossed the 10 lakh sales mark in 2008, 20 lakh mark in 2012, and 30 lakh figure in 2016.

The mass acceptance of Alto has helped it to emerge as the largest selling model in the highly competitive passenger car segment every year for the past 16 years, MSI noted. In 2019-20, 59 percent of Alto sales came from upcountry markets which have increased to 62 percent for the current year, it added.

Besides selling in the domestic market, MSI has also exported the model to over 40 countries, including markets in Latin America, Africa, and South Asia.

TRENDING

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis revealed, possibility of some new faces

Govt to give Rs 10,000 special festival advance all its employees as one-time measure to stimulate demand in the economy: FM.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

UK jobless rate hits 4.5% as work-protection plan nears end

Britains unemployment rate rose by more than expected in the three months to August, before the end of the governments broad coronavirus job-protection plan and the imposition of new restrictions to slow the pandemic.The jobless rate rose t...

Australian politician sought to broker Chinese deals in Pacific islands, inquiry hears

An Australian politician who was in a secret relationship with the premier of the countrys biggest state economy sought to broker deals and set up government meetings for Chinese businessmen wanting to establish a casino and businesses in t...

Subex appoints Suresh Chintada as Chief Technology Officer

Digital technology provider Subex has appointed Suresh Chintada as its new Chief Technology Officer CTO. Suresh Chintada brings with him his wide-ranging leadership, managerial and technical expertise accrued across his overall experience o...

Maharashtra: BJP stages protest demanding temple reopening amid COVID, party leaders detained

BJP leader Prasad Lad and other party workers were detained in Mumbai on Tuesday as they staged protests outside Siddhivinayak and Shirdi Sai Baba temples to demand the opening of all the temples in the state amid COVID-19. During the prote...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020