VisionRI shortlisted to support development and operationalization of KMPs in West Africa

VisionRI, a global development consulting firm, has been shortlisted for a project to support the development and design of a regional Knowledge and Monitoring platform (KMP) for the Liptako-Gourma Region as well as to support the operationalization of another regional KMP hosted within the Lake Chad Basin Commission (LCBC) for the Lake Chad Region.

Through this project, the national governments and the World Bank are seeking to contribute to the promotion of recovery and stability in these Fragility, Conflict, and Violence (FCV) hotspot regions. The recruited firm will work in close collaboration with key stakeholders and other partners in the field of human rights.

"The KMPs will strengthen stakeholders' ability to contribute to evidence-based decision-making in the region. The team is working to present a robust proposal and we are hopeful to win the contract," said Mr. J. P. Singh, Managing Director, VisionRI Connexion Services Pvt. Ltd.

To support the operationalization of KMP hosted in the Lake Chad region, the selected firm would revise the proposed dashboard of development indicators for the Lake Chad Region KMP to follow a human rights approach. This will also entail developing a framework, methodology, and an action plan for collecting baseline data.

The KMP hosted in the Lake Chad region will have strong linkages with other data centers, universities, research institutes, etc. in each country bordering the Lake Chad. It will build upon the LCBC's existing database such as Lake Chad Information System (LIS).

To support the development and design of a regional KMP for the Liptako-Gourma Region, the recruited firm shall conduct stakeholder mapping and analysis, evaluate already available database systems to identify data gaps, and propose a dashboard of development indicators to monitor human rights and FCV risks in consultation with key partners and stakeholders.

The recruited firm shall also develop and kickstart the implementation of a communications plan to engage stakeholders and propose a harmonized overall implementation plan and the next steps forward for KMPs in both the regions.