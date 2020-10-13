Left Menu
Subex appoints Suresh Chintada as Chief Technology Officer

Digital technology provider Subex has appointed Suresh Chintada as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 13-10-2020 13:39 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 13:39 IST
The appointment comes when industry is undergoing massive transformations and advancement. Image Credit: ANI

Digital technology provider Subex has appointed Suresh Chintada as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Suresh Chintada brings with him his wide-ranging leadership, managerial and technical expertise accrued across his overall experience of over 27 years. He has previously worked with organisations in the communications domain like Motorola, Arris and CommScope.

He has expertise across multiple industry verticals such as cable, telecom, mobile and wireless networking. "His appointment comes at the right time when the industry is undergoing massive transformations and advancements, requiring solutions vendors to come up with differentiated offerings that are technologically ground-breaking," said Managing Director and CEO Vinod Kumar.

Subex leverages its product portfolio in areas like revenue assurance, fraud management, network analytics and partner management, and complements them through digital solutions such as IoT security and insights. It also offers scalable managed services and business consulting services. Subex has more than 300 installations across 90-plus countries. (ANI)

