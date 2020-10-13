Left Menu
Development News Edition

Metro Rail and Road Construction Companies Compete at 6th INDIA CONSTRUCTION FESTIVAL

*NHAI Chairman targets 4500 km projects for 2020-21* GR Infra adjudged Fastest Growing Construction Company (under Large Category)* Dr Brijesh Dixit, MD, MMRCL, KVB Reddy, MD, L&T Metro Rail to be CONSTRUCTION WORLD Persons of the Year 2020 Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has been racing ahead having awarded 60 per cent more length of projects during the first half of FY 2020-21 as compared to the same period last year, despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-10-2020 15:00 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 14:53 IST
Metro Rail and Road Construction Companies Compete at 6th INDIA CONSTRUCTION FESTIVAL
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

*NHAI Chairman targets 4500 km projects for 2020-21* GR Infra adjudged Fastest Growing Construction Company (under Large Category)* Dr Brijesh Dixit, MD, MMRCL, KVB Reddy, MD, L&T Metro Rail to be CONSTRUCTION WORLD Persons of the Year 2020 Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has been racing ahead having awarded 60 per cent more length of projects during the first half of FY 2020-21 as compared to the same period last year, despite the Covid-19 pandemic. It is also the highest length of projects awarded in the last three years, during the same period. No wonder then, that the fastest growing construction companies that are being selected after analysing their last six years' annual performances, are those that have managed to grab a lion's share in the contracts awarded. The NHAI has set a target of awarding 4,500 km of projects during 2020-21 and is likely to exceed the target. According to the NHAI website, Dilip Buildcon, Larsen & Toubro (L&T), IRB Infrastructure Developers (IRB Infra), Ashoka Buildcon, PNC Infratech and G R Infra projects are some of the companies that have been issued letter of awards in FY21. All these companies have figured in India's annual listing of Fastest Growing Construction Companies, analysed and compiled annually by FIRST Construction Council - an infrastructure think-tank which has been tracking construction companies since 2003.

An independent jury vetted the financial rankings and this year it comprised of Vipul Roongta, Managing Director and CEO, HDFC Capital Advisors; Benjamin Breen, Managing Director, Asia Pacific Global Head of Construction, Project Management Institute, Singapore; Farid Ahmed, Head Marketing – OHT, Apollo Tyres; Mohamed Ali Janah, President, IFAWPCA, Maldives; Pradeep Singh, Former Vice Chairman, IDFC Projects; RK Narayan, COO, Allcargo Logistics Park; and Vijay Agrawal, Executive Director, Equirus Capital. The companies are divided in three categories namely Large (more than Rs 7,500 crore); Medium (between Rs 2,000 crore and Rs 7,500 crore); and Small (less than Rs 2,000 crore). The large category is likely to see a close contest between GR Infra, AFCONS and Dilip Buildcon while the medium and small categories are seeing a closely fought battle between Dinesh Chandra R Agarwal Infracon, APCO, PNC, Welspun and others. The above companies will be awarded on 16th October as part of the 6th INDIA CONSTRUCTION FESTIVAL which will be held virtually, where the Chief Guest is NHAI Chairman - Dr Sukhbir Singh Sandhu.

The Construction Equipment industry, which received a reprieve as the emission norms which were to be made effective from 1st October 2020 has now been deferred to 1st April 2021, is also being adjudged on its bestselling categories. Ammann India in Asphalt Finishers, JCB India in Backhoe Loaders, CASE India in Compaction Equipment, BEML in Crawler Dozers and Rigid Dump Trucks, Tata Hitachi in Crawler Excavators and Mini Excavators, Action Construction Equipment in Mobile Cranes and Doosan Bobcat India in Skid-steer Loaders are slated to be the movers and shakers in their respective categories. Dr Brijesh Dixit, Managing Director, Maha-Metro Rail Corporation Ltd has been selected as the CONSTRUCTION WORLD Person of the Year 2020 from the public sector, and KVB Reddy, MD, L&T Metro Rail has been adjudged the CONSTRUCTION WORLD Person of the Year 2020 from the private sector. V.G. Sakthikumar, MD, Schwing Stetter India, has been adjudged the EQUIPMENT INDIA Person of the Year.

INDIA CONSTRUCTION FESTIVAL is scheduled on October 15-16, 2020 virtually. To register click HERE The list of winners will be released on October 17 on the website of www.FIRSTconstructionCouncil.com PWR PWR.

TRENDING

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis revealed, possibility of some new faces

Govt to give Rs 10,000 special festival advance all its employees as one-time measure to stimulate demand in the economy: FM.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Show cause notices for closure issued to Flipkart, Patanjali over PWM Rules, CPCB tells NGT

The Central Pollution Control Board CPCB has told the NGT that it has issued show cause notices for closure of operations to Flipkart and Patanjali Peya as they are not registered with it and have not responded to its communications on the ...

I'm a different person: Sandra Oh rules out return to 'Grey's Anatomy'

Hollywood star Sandra Oh says she will not return to the long-running medical drama Greys Anatomy, even if the show was ending. The 49-year-old actor owes much of her success to the Shonda Rhimes-created series in which she played the role ...

Govt asks agro-chemicals industry to come out with new molecules

The government on Tuesday asked the agro-chemicals industry to come out with new molecules of global standards for the farmers benefit, while industry body CropLife India pitched for stable policy and regulatory regime to boost the growth o...

Show cause notices for closure issued to Flipkart, Patanjali over PWM Rules, CPCB tells NGT

The Central Pollution Control Board CPCB has told the NGT that it has issued show cause notices for closure of operations to Flipkart and Patanjali Peya as they are not registered with it and have not responded to its communications on the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020